It started with an old black and white photograph from the Grand Junction Fire Department archives.
Next came about a half a ton of sheet metal.
Then it was time for Jeff Bates to go to work.
That was about three months ago.
On Tuesday, tucked under a weathered white cowboy hat, Bates and a pair of helpers installed the finished sculpture on the cinderblock wall of Grand Junction Fire Station No. 6 at 729 27 Road.
“It’s a real feather in my cap to have this featured on a fire station,” Bates said Tuesday. “It was a great opportunity.
“It really represents the community as well and this is historical accurate, it’s based on a historic photograph from the Grand Junction Fire Department.”
The intricate metal work shows two horses pulling a fire wagon with a pair of old-time firemen.
GJPD Community Outreach Specialist Dirk Clingman said the department and others collaborated when trying to decide on what kind of artwork should adorn the Grand Junction’s newest fire station.
“It really came down to wanting to honor the tradition of our department,” he said looking at the sculpture. “It was exciting to see it come together.
“This is based on one of the first horse-drawn wagons, if not the first one in our department. That’s where we drew all the inspiration from.”
For Bates, it’s the historic accuracy that made the project special.
“The best thing about this is the historical accuracy. It’s one of the first ladder apparatuses for the Grand Junction Fire Department,” he said.
The old black and white photos gave the project a good starting point, but Bates quickly realized that the initial plan was too small for what he envisioned, and they adjusted to a larger scale for the artwork.
Talking about the art piece, Bates sounds like a pound papa. It started with a pencil sketch on the sheet metal working off the old photographs, he explained. Then he used a hand-held plasma cutter to carve the piece.
After that, the metal was powder coated and the color was picked to match the fire station building.
After Tuesday’s installation, it was time to admire his work.
“I always look forward to finishing a project and it’s always nice to sit back and see what you’ve done,” he said.
Having his metal artwork in public is a real bonus.
“It’s nice to know that other people will look at it. That’s what artists want, to show their work to other people,” he said. “It’s an awesome thing to have something to be here for who knows how long, I’m sure a lot longer than I’ll be around.”
He’s expecting quite a few friends to cruise down 27 Road to admire the work.“I bet the traffic out here will be doubled from all the people I’ve told to come look at it,” he said smiling.
There’s also a light above the sculpture, so it will be lit up at night.
If the name Bates doesn’t ring a bell, besides that lunatic who owned a ramshackle motel in a famous 1960 movie, there’s no doubt that the Fruita metal artist’s work will be recognized.
Probably Bates’ most visible works of art are the metal sculptures in the roundabouts at Fruita off Interstate 70.
His art work can also be seen at Las Colonias Park and the botanical gardens.