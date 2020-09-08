Labor Day was hot and the skies filled with a smoky haze around much of Mesa County.
Unlike the thick smoke and floating ash that came into the area a couple of weeks back, Monday’s smoky haze was not from the Pine Gulch Fire.
According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Junction, the smoke was from fires to the west.
They explained the situation on Twitter on Monday: “Wildfires across the West, particularly in California, are making for a locally smoky sky here in eastern Utah and western Colorado this morning. The sky will feature a milky white haze at times (Monday) as smoke continues to stream in overhead.”
On both Saturday and Sunday, Grand Junction hit a record high of 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The high tempature on Sunday broke the previous record of 97 set just last year.
Starting today any temperature records will be flipped with a cold front headed into the area for a few days. The high today is expected to be in the high 50s with a chance of rain over the next few days.
The Pine Gulch Fire still has 390 fire personnel on the scene and remains at 139,007 acres. The fire was 87% contained as of Monday. Firefighters continue to “monitor, patrol and mop up” areas of the fire, according to the Monday’s report from the Southern Area Red Team.
The infrared flight over the area still showed areas of heat and there are still chances there could be flare-ups.
The cold front moving in also could bring rain, which is good, but it could impact firefighting efforts and the ability to get equipment into areas.
The Grizzly Creek Fire remains at 32,464 acres and 83% contained. There are now 402 firefighting personnel on the scene.
According to incident command, “it was another hot, dry day on the Grizzly Creek Fire but it was without drama. … There were the expected flare-ups and smoke in the interior of the fire, the result of green patches of vegetation burning off, but the hot spots were well inside the containment perimeter and didn’t pose any major issues.”