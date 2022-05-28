Fire weather a concern over Memorial Day weekend By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Today’s hot and windy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to warn those heading outside about dangerous fire conditions.“The topic of conversation is going to be wind and fire weather,” NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Lucas Boyer said Friday. “Those are our primary concerns right now.”Today’s forecast calls for a high of 87 and a low of 61, with winds of 25-35 miles per hour, according to Boyer.The NWS issued a red flag warning of fire danger for hot and windy conditions, as well as a wind advisory, for today.“We’re cautioning everybody to be aware of the forecast and those red flags,” Boyer said, noting anything that can start a fire could be a hazard this weekend.After today’s red flag weather, a system is expected to move through the area bringing about a 60% chance of rain starting tonight and into Sunday, Boyer said.It remains to be seen how much moisture the Grand Valley could get out of the system, Boyer said, with most of the precipitation expected to fall north of the area.Sunday could see wind speeds of 20-30 miles per hour, Boyer said, but the fire danger caused by the wind Sunday could be mitigated by the expected higher humidity brought by the system.Sunday’s forecast shows a high of 75 degrees and a low of 45 degrees, according to the NWS.Temperatures could cool off Monday, with a projected high of 65 and overnight lows in the 40s. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lucas Boyer Nws Meteorology Low Weather Danger Forecast Wind Warning High Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 63° 91° Fri Friday 91°/63° Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:27 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 56° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/56° Windy with clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:52:10 AM Sunset: 08:31:13 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 54% 45° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/45° Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:31:58 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 14% 43° 65° Mon Monday 65°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:51:13 AM Sunset: 08:32:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 47° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:25 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 50° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:07 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/56° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:48 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business