Today’s hot and windy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to warn those heading outside about dangerous fire conditions.

“The topic of conversation is going to be wind and fire weather,” NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Lucas Boyer said Friday. “Those are our primary concerns right now.”

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 87 and a low of 61, with winds of 25-35 miles per hour, according to Boyer.

The NWS issued a red flag warning of fire danger for hot and windy conditions, as well as a wind advisory, for today.

“We’re cautioning everybody to be aware of the forecast and those red flags,” Boyer said, noting anything that can start a fire could be a hazard this weekend.

After today’s red flag weather, a system is expected to move through the area bringing about a 60% chance of rain starting tonight and into Sunday, Boyer said.

It remains to be seen how much moisture the Grand Valley could get out of the system, Boyer said, with most of the precipitation expected to fall north of the area.

Sunday could see wind speeds of 20-30 miles per hour, Boyer said, but the fire danger caused by the wind Sunday could be mitigated by the expected higher humidity brought by the system.

Sunday’s forecast shows a high of 75 degrees and a low of 45 degrees, according to the NWS.

Temperatures could cool off Monday, with a projected high of 65 and overnight lows in the 40s.