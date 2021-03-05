Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters put out a house fire at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday that left the home a total loss.
At first, firefighters didn’t know whether or not the home was occupied, and began a search inside, GJFD spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis said.
Firefighters were able to enter the home through the garage and, after finding a vehicle parked there, continued their search inside the home for any occupants.
“Fire conditions got worse and more dangerous,” Thompson-Ellis said.
As the firefighters searched, a call came from dispatch confirming that the homeowner was not home.
“At that point for safety reasons we were able to pull crews outside the home,” Thompson-Ellis said.
When making an attack like that, firefighters are equipped with an air pack that lasts up to 15 minutes and rotate in and out between crews, Thompson-Ellis said.
Given the building materials now used, fires tend to accelerate much quicker in modern homes, making the fire attack that much more lethal.
“It can be hot enough for things to catch on fire inside in the home without ever touching flames. That’s a deadly situation,” she added.
Crews continued to fight the flames from the exterior but the home was destroyed.
A neighbor reportedly alerted the Fire Department to the blaze.