The Simms Fire had minimal growth from Thursday to Friday and was at 371 acres.
Evacuation orders were still in effect for the blaze burning 15 miles southwest of Montrose near the Montrose and Ouray County line.
As of Friday, three structures had been destroyed and another 10 are threatened.
According to Friday’s report from U.S. Forest Service, even though the blaze is still listed at 0% contained, firefighters made good progress constructing hand and dozer lines overnight. Air tankers and helicopters were used to assist fire resources with retardant and water drops to slow fire progression. Additional air and fire resources are on order and the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 1 was expected to arrive today.
The region-wide cold front that moved into the Interstate 70 corridor pushed southward Friday morning bringing southwest gusts of 15 to 25 mph. Northwesterly winds are expected with persistent cloud cover and possible precipitation is expected, according to Friday’s report.
Two air tankers, two large helicopters, 10 engines, two water tenders, a dozer, two fire modules and a Type II IA crew were on scene Friday.
Those under the evacuation order can contact the fire information line at 970-765-7309 for assistance.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard reported May 19 that it appeared to have begun as a controlled burn, however, he did not say who may have been conducting the burn, according to the Montrose Daily Press.