The Pine Gulch Fire has been under the control of local authorities the past week but, before leaving, the fire crews who hailed from across the country had to make sure their equipment and vehicles were safe to return.
“Over the course of the fire we had a variety of folks from the national level with firetrucks from South Dakota, California and all over the country,” said Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter. “With resources from all over, part of the demobilization process is to have trucks go through weed washing stations to prevent the spread of invasive species.”
There are several plant species that have proven to be problematic when taken to other parts of the country. Invasive species include not only noxious weeds, but other plants that are not native to areas that fire crews may see next. The BLM considers a plant invasive if it has been introduced to an environment where it did not evolve and thus has no natural enemies to limit spread and reproduction. Invasive plants can cause significant changes to an ecosystem’s vegetation, composition, structure and function, the BLM reports.
Coulter said cheatgrass, knapweed and white top houndstongue are among some of the seeds and plants that firefighters made sure to wash away before leaving.
Salt Lake City firefighter Ruben Moore was out at the Mesa County Fairgrounds with a weed washer after ending his shift at the Pine Gulch Fire last week.
“We spray the undercarriage with sprinklers and cover the entirety of the vehicle with pressure washers to make sure there is no dirt,” he said in a video posted to the Pine Gulch Fire Facebook page. “This prevents invasive species being carried from one fire site to another.”
Mitigating and eliminating the invasive plant species found in Mesa County from non-local equipment is one of the last steps firefighters had to go through before leaving.
Coulter said informing the public of the ins-and-outs of the Pine Gulch Fire operation, which at 139,007 acres burned more than any fire in Colorado history, has been a priority for fire crews from start to finish.
“We’ve really tried to educate the public on how these processes work with the incident management team,” he said. “We’ve had some really high personnel numbers on this fire (over 900 reported at its peak) and we wanted the public to be aware of what’s happening behind the scenes.”
All of the weed washing of the equipment and vehicles took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds incident commander center before the crews were sent back to their home states or sent out to other fire operations.