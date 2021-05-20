Dressed in full firefighting gear, dispatchers from the Grand Junction Regional Dispatch Center dragged heavy fire hoses through 80-degree heat to get a taste of the firefighting experience and help the Fire Department’s newest recruits learn how to communicate with the public.
Dispatcher Annika Raaum threw the heavy hose over her shoulder and dug in, struggling more with each extra foot of hose she dragged. When she made it out to the “fire” — a couple of painted plywood flames — she took control of the hose and opened it up.
“It’s heavy,” Raaum said. “It really shows what all these guys do just to be able to help out and put out fires, and all the effort that they put into their own careers as well.”
The experience was tough, but fun, Raaum said, and will help her as a dispatcher to have hands-on experience of what the firefighters will be doing on scene. It’s not just beneficial for the dispatchers, but also critical training for the firefighting recruits as well, Grand Junction Fire Department spokesperson Dirk Clingman said.
“Not only are they emergency medical professionals, they have to know all the firefighter stuff, building engineering, rope rescue, water rescue — the academy is just packed full of information,” Clingman said. “Then we come in and say to them and you have to be able to share this with the community.”
NEW RECRUITS
For several hours Wednesday afternoon the 13 Grand Junction Fire Department recruits, who have been going through the academy for the last 12 weeks, took the dispatchers through three stations explaining features of the fire truck, how to use a fire hose, how to put on gear and how to search a structure. Recruit Kasie Manuppella-Billings said being able to explain these things to laymen was a good exercise.
“It’s good to be able to show them what we’ve learned,” Manuppella-Billings said. “It also helps us to see how much we’ve actually retained and are able to put it into terms that (they understand).”
The practice of communicating with outside individuals is important for her job, Manuppella-Billings said, but she said she hoped it would highlight the work of the local dispatchers as well.
“I think it’s great,” Manuppella-Billings said. “I don’t think we get to interact as much with our dispatch, but they’re number one in the emergency. They’re the first one to answer ... They don’t get enough credit. Anytime I get a chance to just say thank you on the radio I try to.”
Manuppella-Billingshas worked in EMS for the last three years, but said she chose to pursue firefighting as her mother, who is a captain in the Grand Junction Fire Department, had.
“I’ve just grown up with it since I was 6 watching her try and go through it,” Manuppella-Billings said. “When I was 8 she finally got on. So I’ve just grown up around it. It’s my family. I like the comraderie.”
The academy has been a challenging, but rewarding process so far, she said. Firefighter Connor Charlesworth, who is also an instructor, said recruits have gone through different blocks learning everything from their equipment to hooking up lines to special rescue scenarios.
They are just now starting to take on live-fire training, Charlesworth said.
“After each block they have to pass a final skills written and a final skills test,” Charlesworth said. “Once they get through all that, towards the end of the academy we will also have a final skills and a final written test that covers everything. If they pass that, then they graduate and that’s when they will be assigned crews and stations.”
Dealing with everything can be a drain on the mind and body, Manuppella-Billings said. She said being a smaller person, she has to handle tasks different sometimes from the larger stronger recruits, but she finds a way. She said she would encourage anyone interested in firefighting to do a ride-along, tour a station and talk with firefighters.
“Push for it,” Manuppella-Billings said. “It’s tough physically, mentally and emotionally a lot of the time, but it’s the most rewarding thing that I’ve done.”