All week, firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Department have been breaking through walls and forcing open doors on the ninth floor of the Alpine Bank building in downtown Grand Junction for a special training exercise that simulated a fire in the high-rise building.
GJFD Training Captain Sean Hazelhurst said the training was a rare opportunity that arose thanks to the department’s relationship with Alpine Bank. The Bank is preparing to renovate the ninth floor and offered the building to GJFD for this training.
“We have kind of free reign on everything other than the center core and the exterior windows,” Hazelhurst said. “We’ll be breaching walls, forcing doors, pulling ceiling, pulling hose through there.”
Every firefighter in the department, all three shifts from all six stations, went through the training, which took place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday last week. GJFD Captain Patrick Dibsie, who was preparing for the training Thursday evening, said he was glad to have the opportunity to practice and make mistakes before having to respond to a real fire in a high-rise.
“Structure fire responses are a limited portion of our response and high rise responses are even more limited,” Dibsie said. “This is a great opportunity for us to practice a scenario that’s very low frequency, but very high risk, potentially.”
The training involved practicing procedures unique to high-rises. High-rise buildings have a pipe that runs through them that crews can hook into directly for water, which the crews practiced using. They also practiced pulling down ceilings to check for fire and breaking walls, which is done for firefighter safety.
“Breaching walls is something we use for firefighter survival,” Hazelhurst said. “If conditions were to deteriorate in a room, we can break through that wall to get into another room to find some survivable space for us to then get rescued or rescue ourselves.”
Opportunities to practice these skills in a high-rise building is not an opportunity that comes around often, Hazelhurst said. Fire Station 1 is familiar with the building, but Hazelhurst said it was good to get the entire department an opportunity to train in the building.
“We’re climbing to the ninth floor with all our hose bundles and gear,” Hazelhurst said. “That in and of itself is something that we don’t do everyday. Being able to go through that evolution by itself I think has been well received by the crews.”
While this training involved the Alpine Bank building, Dibsie said the lessons he hoped to learn from the training are applicable to the other high-rise structures in the city covered by other stations.
“It’s good for all of us to get through and get the same experience with this building because there are other buildings throughout the city that are just like it,” Dibsie said.