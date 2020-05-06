Anyone driving near the airport’s Aviation Park this week may see a bit of afternoon smoke due to firefighter training taking place Tuesday, today and Thursday.
The training included personnel with the Gunnison, Moab and Grand Junction airport firefighting crews. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) certification must be renewed every year.
As Grand Junction Regional Airport Director of External Affairs Joe Burtard said Grand Junction airport firefighters typically have to travel to other airports or facilities to get their recertification.
“This is a great opportunity,” he said.
He couldn’t remember an aircraft fire while he’s been at the airport, but said it was beneficial for them to be able to train on the actual equipment they will use with other members of their own team.
Seven ARFF personnel from the Grand Junction Regional Airport will train this week.
“We host a lot of annual events, like the Air Show, that our team would be responding to,” Butard said.
Firefighters ran through multiple different live scenarios, most of which dealt with a simulated plane crash.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Director of Operations Dylan Heberlein explained in one scenario, a plane crashed and spilled fuel on the runway and the firefighter had to put it out from the ARFF truck.
“They’re trying to do it all from the truck,” Heberlein said as water shot out the front of truck and extinguished the controlled flames.
Several of the scenarios required one firefighter to operate the truck and suppress and extinguish the flames on their own.
“There are scenarios when they will be the only person on-duty. You can’t schedule a plane crash,” he added.
Other training scenarios had firefighters go through the cockpit or passenger cabin as it filled with smoke and suppress the fires inside.