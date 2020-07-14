As Colorado moves through the heart of wildfire season, a 20-person hotshot crew from Oregon was expected to arrive in Grand Junction on Monday to help with the firefighting efforts in the Rocky Mountain area.
Rocky Mountain Area Communication Center fire information coordinator Larry Helmerick said the crew was originally planned to be moved to Colorado for prepositioning purposes, but as dry conditions persist and new fire starts continue to pop up, they’re now expected to be dispatched immediately.
“There’s a lot of activity on the Western Slope,” he said.
On Monday alone, smoke jumpers were sent to the Moore Canyon fire, 14 miles west of Grand Junction, a very large air tanker had been ordered to the Fawn Creek fire in western Colorado, and afire in Jefferson County forced hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
Fawn Creek reached 185 acres and Stewart reached 106 acres on Monday, both burning near Meeker.
Predictive Services indicates above-average large fire risk is predicted to expand from south central and southwest Colorado through much of the western portion of the state.
Helmerick said the team from Oregon includes 20 of the most highly trained hand crew personnel. The Wolf Creek crew, and others like it, are highly-skilled crews scattered across the U.S. that are diverted to different states and incidents as needed.
“It’s a national effort. Most resources are here or Wyoming right,” he said of the Rocky Mountain area. “We will have resources come from other parts of the country to help us and on light years we send out crews to help other states.”
Helmerick said that based on what’s happening now, and with dry and hot conditions expected to continue, he anticipated more aircraft and crews coming in from other parts of the country to help fight Colorado fires.
“It’s a fluid process,” he said.
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter said as the fire season progresses, the resources available begin to shrink as more fires are responded to, and additional resources are often brought from outside the area to help.
He said the outlook continues to be above-average fire potential and aircraft are being utilized quite a bit this year.