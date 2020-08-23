The Grizzly Creek Fire, which has closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, has created a change to the process of sending coronavirus tests to the Front Range for processing.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said they are still able to get the tests they complete to the Front Range on the same day they are collected, but they have to get them out earlier.
“We used to have to get them to the courier by 4 p.m. and now we have to get them to the courier by 1 p.m.,” Kuhr said. “That doesn’t really impact us because we usually wrap up our sampling at the fairgrounds by around noon each day.”
The process of preparing the samples for shipping has been expedited, but Kuhr said they are still able to collect and process about the same number of samples as before — 75 to 80 a day.
While the highway closure has been an inconvenience, Kuhr said they are taking steps to be able to process coronavirus tests in Mesa County in anticipation of winter when weather could close multiple mountain passes.
“We’re looking at a way where we’re doing more tests and getting them turned around more quickly,” Kuhr said. “We’re working with the state, but we’re also looking at enhancing our own local lab in preparation for wintertime. Right now, road closures are presenting a problem for getting samples to the Front Range, but when winter hits, if all passes are impassable, it will be very difficult.”
The county has run into another wrinkle from the Pine Gulch Fire, which has been filling the valley with smoke and lowering the air quality.
Kuhr said the smoke can cause similar symptoms to COVID-19, like coughing or sore throat, leading to more people seeking tests.
“Along with some of those symptoms that are COVID-related would also come things that we’re used to feeling when we’re sick. It would be some fatigue, some body aches, some nausea. Those are common signs of illness, in addition to a cough or a sore throat,” he said.
Kuhr said people who have respiratory illnesses like asthma are advised to stay indoors because low air quality can exacerbate their illness.
He said people who have contracted COVID-19 likely also are adversely affected by poor air quality.
“People that have illnesses already or who might be sensitive to lower air quality could see worse effects of that illness,” Kuhr said. “I would say that COVID would be there as well.”
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact Mesa County Public Health a 970-683-2300 or email healthinfo@mesacounty.us to make an appointment for a test.