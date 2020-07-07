For the second year in a row, Mesa County residents were forced to grab their garden hoses on the Fourth of July weekend after fireworks caused a brush fire in the community.
The multi-story residential fire in the 400 block of Cheshire Court on Sunday left one Clifton family without a home.
Chief Charles Balke with the Clifton Fire Protection District said investigators confirmed the fire was started by fireworks, believed to be set off by a juvenile.
American Red Cross volunteers responded virtually to the home fire, which displaced one adult and two children from a single-family home. Red Cross provided lodging, comfort kits and additional client assistance.
Balke said reports indicate the fire was started by a juvenile playing with fireworks in bushes. Because of dry and windy conditions, it quickly spread to the nearby home.
The fire first spread to the exterior of the home, then up to its attic.
“Neighbors attempted to extinguish the fire with garden hoses, but the fire was right next to the home,” Balke said.
The three residents were safely evacuated.
Balke said two neighboring homes were threatened by the fire, one of which sustained radiant heat damage, including cracked windows and melted vehicle coverings.
The call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Balke said Clifton Fire responded to several small fires over the weekend that were most likely related to fireworks.
One brush fire in the area of 30 and Patterson roads was “definitely the result of illegal fireworks,” he said.
Fireworks complaints took a big jump for Mesa County this year as well, according to early reports.
The Grand Junction Regional Communications Center received 423 total calls about fireworks from July 3 to July 5, according to Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Callie Berkson.
Of those calls, law enforcement responded to 170. Some were from the same neighborhood or were duplicate calls.
In 2019, the center received 133 fireworks complaints. Berkson attributed the jump partly to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that Mesa County is in, which was not the case this time last year.
Personal fireworks are prohibited under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected over the next couple of days.
A fire of any type can easily get out of control, according to the Clifton Fire Protection District.