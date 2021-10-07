The company that ran an oil and gas wastewater facility outside Whitewater was fined $353,680 by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Wednesday for violations involving a well that was drilled on the site but the agency decided couldn’t be used for underground wastewater injection.
Arizona-based Alanco Energy Services was fined in connection with a number of largely ongoing violations, including failing to conduct a required test of the well, or to plug and abandon it within six months after declaring its intent to abandon the well.
Drilling began on the Deer Creek facility well in February 2011. That June, the COGCC turned down an application by the well’s former operator, TC Operating, for an underground injection permit, determining that wastewater injection there could impact tributaries to the Gunnison River and pose a threat to the environment or human health.
The well later became the responsibility of Alanco, which ultimately stopped running the Deer Creek facility, where ponds holding wastewater from oil and gas development sometimes triggered odor complaints from area residents. Goodwin Septic Tank Service later obtained Mesa County approval to expand its own waste disposal operations at the site.
According to a COGCC document, the agency sent multiple notifications to its last known address for Alanco for its enforcement proceedings. But no Alanco representative participated in the COGCC meeting Wednesday on the fine proposal. Phone numbers for the company listed with the COGCC are no longer working.
Alanco has 35 days to pay the fine and comply with COGCC rules regarding the well. Otherwise, the agency will take steps including revoking its right to conduct oil and gas operations in the state and foreclosing on its $10,000 cash bond. The COGCC director also would be authorized at that point to declare the well to be orphaned and take steps to plug the well.
The COGCC on Wednesday also imposed a fine of nearly $1.6 million against Sandra K. Woodard in connection with violations involving three wells she has operated outside Rangely in Rio Blanco County. However, under a stipulated agreement with her it suspended the fine, as long as she suspends oil and gas operations in the state. All three wells had been venting gas at the wellhead, and the COGCC paid contractors a little more than $4,000 to stop those leaks. Two of the well sites also have oil-stained soil that needs to be cleaned up.
Woodard this year filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which involves liquidation of assets, and those proceedings concluded in August.
The COGCC on Wednesday allowed the agency to foreclose on Woodard’s $30,000 cash bond in connection with the wells, declare the wells to be orphaned, and use the bond money and money from the COGCC’s orphaned well program fund to plug the wells and clean up.
Woodard was present during Wednesday’s on-line hearing but didn’t address the commission on the enforcement action.