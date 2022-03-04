Construction on First Street and Grand Avenue will continue on Monday. Although the majority of the work on the project is complete, crews still need to do some work on curbs, gutters, sidewalks, landscaping and pavement painting.
Work on the First Street and Grand Avenue intersection is scheduled to restart Monday after a winter hiatus.
Although the majority of the work on the project is complete, crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation still need to do some work on curbs, gutters, sidewalks, landscaping and pavement painting, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher.
Thatcher said there will be light traffic impacts such as single lane closures during the work.
“Nothing that should affect the motorist experience driving through,” Thatcher said.
The work is scheduled to be finished by the end of April, Thatcher said.
“It should be pretty short and sweet,” she said.
Thatcher said CDOT has received largely positive feedback from the re-designed intersection so far after a temporary roundabout was removed and replaced with a traffic signal, and North First Street was re-opened to through traffic.
“We really want to make sure people feel comfortable driving through the intersection,” Thatcher said.
The First and Grand project is the fifth phase in CDOT’s Interstate 70 Business Loop project. Phase six, stretching from Rood Avenue around the curve to Second and Third Streets, is in the early design steps, Thatcher said.