The west side of the intersection at First Street and Grand Ave. is closing so crews can finish paving, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The eastbound and westbound right turn lanes will remain open, according to A CDOT press release. The closure is expected to remain in place until Dec. 17, at which point crews will shut down for the winter.
CDOT is encouraging motorists to use Riverside Parkway and North Ave. to get around the closure, as traffic on nearby side streets is expected to be busier than usual.
Business access will still be possible.
CDOT engineer Kaity Clark said Tuesday when the closure is done work on the intersection will be functionally complete, and the intersection will be in its final signalized form with left turn lanes and right slip lanes.
The temporary roundabout will be removed.
"This is kind of the last home stretch to get the project done before the winter shutdown," Clark said.
Crews will come back following the shutdown in mid-February or March to finish landscaping and other odds and ends to button up the project, Clark said.
"We're just looking for everybody's patience and cooperation and we're looking to get out of everybody's way for the holidays," Clark said.
The intersection is part of phase 5 of CDOT's Interstate 70 business loop project.
Transit hub still possible despite setback
A proposed mobility hub near downtown Grand Junction, proposed as part of the next phase of the business loop project, is still a possibility despite the hub not receiving a sought-after grant, according to CDOT.
The mobility hub is a proposed project near the First Street curve where the Interstate 70 business loop splits into Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue to house public transit options including Grand Valley Transit, Bustang, Greyhound and Amtrak.
CDOT had applied for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the $16 million mobility hub project.
Two projects in Colorado were awarded grants. A project in Trinidad restoring the Southwest Chief La Junta Route was awarded about $2.8 million and a project in Denver making improvements on Washington Street was awarded just under $14 million.
“As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
Clark said the mobility hub is still an option for the area.
"There is still plenty of interest in the mobility hub, and if funding isn’t available in the near future for the full amenities then we will need to reevaluate the next steps for the mobility hub specifically," Clark said.
Clark said CDOT is still working with local partners to determine what amenities the transit hub will provide and who would operate the facility.
At minimum, Clark said, the design phase of phase 6 of the I-70 business loop project, which began just before Thanksgiving, will account for future plans for the mobility hub so there isn't any new infrastructure that would need to be put in if/when the hub is built.
Work is ongoing on phase 5 of the project at First Street and Grand Avenue.
Grand Junction city council affirmed its support for the phase 6 project, including the mobility hub, in October. At the time, Clark said it seemed promising that CDOT would be able to construct the mobility hub with grants, and that if there wasn't grant funding to be had there would be a scaled-down version constructed.
Other elements of phase 6 could include expanding the road from two lanes each way to three lanes each way from Rood Ave. around the curve, traffic calming measures, a raised median between opposite lanes, a wider shared use path, narrower lanes and landscaping to detach the sidewalk from the roadway.
Clark said public engagement for phase 6 is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall 2022.