The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies have two public community meeting planned for this week to discuss the Interstate 70 Business Loop at First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project.
The open house invites community members to attended the meetings, which will highlight the upcoming project and how motorists can plan for traffic impacts.
Project team members will at both events to answer questions and the public can submit questions ahead of time for the virtual public engagement part. The first in-person open house is Wednesday in the former Rite Aid parking lot on the northeast corner of First Street and Grand Avenue from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The second event is a virtual open house on Thursday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
To access the virtual open house via Zoom, go to: https://cdot.zoom.us/j/95192812271?pwd=OG92SGFrYnd0TlNZRVE4R0c2NTNYZz09
To view the virtual open house live on Youtube, go to: https://youtu.be/x1ObHDn0x4k.
The improvement project is scheduled to begin in May.The project area includes the I-70B from Mulberry Street to Rood Avenue, and Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway Avenue) from Mulberry Street/Rice Street to Second Street.
The project will change the current five-way intersection and infrastructure by widening the roadway, consolidating access,modifying street connections and constructing bike and pedestrian connections.
Other work includes replacing storm drains and water lines, milling, paving, concrete improvements (sidewalks, ADA curb ramps), replacement of signals, as well as lighting and landscaping enhancements.
Project information is available at: www.codot.gov/projects/i-70-b-1st-street-and-grand-avenue. A project information hotline has been created at 970-309-1865, and an email at I70B1stGrand@gmail.com.