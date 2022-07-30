 Skip to main content
First Colorado West Nile case detected on Western Slope

  • Updated

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado has been detected in a person in Delta County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment announced Friday.

Delta County tops state in number of West Nile cases

Mosquito (Culex pipiens) profile

West Nile Virus is a generally mosquito-spread virus that causes flu-like symptoms in about 20% of cases and fewer than 1% will develop a serious illness, according to a press release.

092321-news-mosquitodistrict01-ml

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Tim Moore, manager of the Grand River Mosquito District, collects a sample to check for mosquito larvae at a site near Connected Lakes State Park. "We're able to get to wherever the mosquitoes are, so that's very helpful," he said.

