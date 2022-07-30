First Colorado West Nile case detected on Western Slope

FILE PHOTO - Tim Moore, manager of the Grand River Mosquito District, collects a sample to check for mosquito larvae at a site near Connected Lakes State Park. “We’re able to get to wherever the mosquitoes are, so that’s very helpful,” he said.
The first human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado has been detected in a person in Delta County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment announced Friday.
West Nile Virus is a generally mosquito-spread virus that causes flu-like symptoms in about 20% of cases and fewer than 1% will develop a serious illness, according to a press release.
Delta County is a known national West Nile Virus hotspot.
“We urge Coloradans to protect themselves against West Nile virus,” said CDPHE’s Dr. Natalie Marzec in the release. “This disease is spread primarily by mosquito bites. Coloradans can protect themselves by using effective insect repellent, wearing protective clothing that minimizes exposed skin, or staying indoors when mosquitoes are active.”
Last year, 175 West Nile cases were reported in Colorado, including 11 deaths. Centers for Disease Control data shows 18 of those cases were in Delta County. Mesa County did not report any West Nile cases last year, although some pools of mosquitoes carrying the disease were found.
West Nile has also been found this year in mosquitoes in Weld, Larimer and Boulder counties.