The first, and so far only, candidate for the University of Colorado Board of Regents has announced his intentions to run in 2022.
Denver resident Scott Mangino, a Democrat, says he wants to nab one of two at-large seats on the nine-member board that oversees the state’s flagship university.
Mangino says the university, like all across the state and nation, faces a number of challenges as it tries to re-coop enrollment and revenue losses due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
“The University of Colorado is not immune to any of these challenges,” Mangino said. “To ensure our institutions not only recover but thrive over the next decade, the Board of Regents needs to be hyper-focused on inducing innovation, challenging the status quo and re-thinking every aspect of how we operated, including an enhanced level of transparency with the people of Colorado.”
The school has come under fire in recent years over the hiring, and now departing, new president, Mark Kennedy.
Kennedy, a former GOP congressman from Minnesota, was appointed to that position as the sole finalist by a board that, at the time, had a Republican majority. That’s no longer the case.
Mangino, who said he decided to run specifically because of Kennedy’s appointment, is vying for the at-large seat now held by Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who has not yet announced a bid for re-election.
This marks the first run for office for Mangino, a 34-year-old technology professional for Jobcase, a job-search company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The only other two CU regent seats up for election next year are for the 1st and 4th congressional districts.
The CU regent who represents the 3rd District is Glen Gallegos, who is serving as chair. His term doesn’t expire until 2025.
Under the Colorado Constitution, the board of regents is limited to nine members who each serve six-year terms. They represent each of the state’s congressional districts.
While each of those regents is elected by voters in individual congressional districts, the at-large seats are elected statewide.
With Colorado set to get an eighth district, the other at-large seat is expected to be eliminated to maintain an odd number of available seats.
That second at-large seat was created to maintain that constitutionally set number of regents when the state earned a seventh congressional district in 2000.