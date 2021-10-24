Robert Lee of the High Lonesome Ranch was on the scene from day two of last year’s Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction.
The fire, Colorado’s third-largest in recorded history, burned some 139,000 acres north of De Beque, 73% on Bureau of Land Management land, the rest on private land, and the sprawling High Lonesome Ranch west of De Beque was the biggest landowner hit.
The fire was “kind of like ripping a Band-Aid off. It’s so fast and it’s so furious and it’s so awe-inspiring, you really don’t know how to react,” said Lee, the representative for the ranch’s board.
What has happened this year, with the flooding and debris flows that have followed in burn-scarred terrain, has been something else altogether.
“This is a long, slow pull of a knife,” Lee said while providing the Daily Sentinel with a recent tour of the ranch to show the effects of fire and floods and how it has been responding.
A massive storm causing floods and debris flows struck at the end of July, and more flooding has followed, including as recently as early this month. The fire also prompted the Bureau of Land Management to impose a two-year rest period on grazing allotments in the fire area. That has put 23 allotments totaling more than 136,000 acres temporarily off limits to ranchers. That includes more than 53,000 acres of grazing leases belonging to High Lonesome Ranch.
The ranch has a cattle operation along with guest-ranch facilities and created a nonprofit research institute focused on ranching and conservation work on the ranch’s more than 400 square miles of private land and grazing leases. First the ranch lost access to federal grazing acreage. Then the flooding and debris flows hit, covering an estimated 40% of the ranch’s private grazing land on valley floors.
“Operationally it’s just been a huge hit,” Lee said of the fire and flooding.
IMPACTS AND SILVER LININGS
That also goes for other ranching operations like the Latham family’s, which like High Lonesome Ranch is based in the Dry Fork region west of De Beque. During a noon-hour break from fencing work, Dick Latham spoke in a cozy, circa-1900 cabin, which was warm inside despite the unseasonal October snow that hit overnight. Latham, who said he’ll be turning 68 “pretty quick,” said the ranch is almost done replacing some five miles of fence lost during the fire. Lee estimates High Lonesome Ranch lost somewhere close to 90 miles of fencing, and said the supply shortages affecting life in general these days are complicating replacement efforts.
More work remains on the Latham ranch where flooding this year washed through fence line. That flooding also filled stock ponds on the property with mud that will need to be excavated.
But Latham is pragmatic about what has befallen the ranch starting with the fire.
“You’re not going to change the fire (or its impacts) so you might as well go on,” he said.
The ranch lost 15 head of cattle to the fire.
And Latham misses the green trees that burned on the now-barren slopes surrounding his ranch. But he also finds silver linings in what has happened. Latham appreciates the hard work of firefighters protecting his property as the Pine Gulch Fire burned. As the fire raced by he felt safe at the cabin property, sipping a beer there while knowing there was no more he could do to prepare for it and he could evacuate to a nearby hayfield if need be.
He also takes heart in all the help the ranch has received from community members with the fencing and other work. And the damaged fencing was more than a century old; the ranch will have all-new fencing now. Inside the cabin, Latham pulls out a notebook to update the latest fence work he’s been doing. The records are important because he’s working with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service on the fencing project, and hoping that it will pay for some of the work.
Even though some of it has come in flood-prone cloudbursts, the precipitation that arrived starting this summer has been welcomed by Latham as well. The Latham ranch reseeded about 320 acres last fall. The new grass got off to a good start last year, and he’s excited to see how it looks next year with all the additional rain that has come, even though some of it arrived in cloudbursts like he’s never seen in the area.
“The grass really is better this year than we’ve had in years because we’ve had some moisture,” Latham said.
He said with a grin, “It’s Dry Fork. We’ll take moisture any day we can get it.”
GULLY WASHERS
Lee said he would have loved the precipitation if it had come down more slowly. Instead, it has shown up in some gully-washers. The ranch expected to be dealing with mud and debris flows over the next five years, but he didn’t expect what ended up hitting it so quickly and with such intensity. He said a part of the burn area that got maybe 3.5 inches of precipitation last year has gotten 16 or 17 inches in just months this year.
The ranch estimates that perhaps 4,000 cubic feet per second came down Kimball Creek, one of the valleys where it operates, during the late-July storm. A storm-chaser captured the incident in a video that can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDwFFuRR4KE.
Up the Dry Fork Valley, where ranch’s main operations are based, small ranch reservoirs, and diversion structures it partnered to put in with the NRCS, absorbed the debris flows. Lee said that was the goal, and kept a slug of mud from hitting Roan Creek farther downstream and contributing to some of the fish kill the flooding caused.
“But what we did is we sacrificed a lot of these fields,” he said. “All of this was intended to divert debris and dissipate it into the floodplain.”
The ranch had hired Tyler Walton, a biologist and its new activities director, just before the flooding and sent him on his first day of work, days after the big flood, to do an inventory of the fishery at its ponds.
“He came back and said it’s all gone,” Lee said.
The ponds are mud-choked now. On a recent October day when the overnight snowfall was still melting, Walton was out taking water samples at the ponds to check for turbidity and sedimentation, and how quickly the debris is settling — “trying to see if eventually it will be a viable habitat for fish,” Walton said.
Lee said the ranch is still trying to determine whether to clean out the reservoirs and reintroduce fish.
RETHINKING RANCHINGFor now, the ranch has been more focused on its cattle operation, and its continued implementation of a regenerative agriculture/adaptive grazing program.
“We’re putting a lot of our future in the hands of this program,” Lee said.
Work on the program had begun before the fire and flooding but is now critical, he said.
“If we had a conventional cattle operation here we’d be done, at this level of impact,” he said.
But he said one of the things about adaptive grazing is that a ranch can adapt to what is going on.
Lee pulled over while driving up the Kimball Creek Valley to introduce his ranch visitors to two employees instrumental to implementing the program. Dakota Glueck and Melissa Makous are respectively the manager and assistant manager of the ranch’s livestock and agricultural operations.
They both studied regenerative agriculture and agricultural ecology at the University of California at Berkeley, where they met. On this morning they are with the ranch’s cattle herd, dealing in part with the snow that caused a temporary fence line to sag and let some animals get loose.
With the help of some herding dogs, they’ve soon restored order, which isn’t too hard as Glueck and/or Makous are with the herd every day. The two have been grazing the cattle in the valley for about seven weeks now, moving the herd and fence line about once a day. For the cattle, it’s a low-stress form of ranching as they have become accustomed to the daily routine and interactions with their handlers.
“We just call to them and they know their schedule,” Glueck said.
The goal is to graze any patch of land just one day a year.
“It lets grasses fully recover from being grazed before the cows are there again,” he said.
In the small daily paddocks, the cattle compete more aggressively for food than if spread out, meaning they eat not just what people typically view as good grass for cows, but other vegetation like flowers off rabbitbrush. They churn up the ground with their hooves, improving the ability of rainfall to infiltrate the soil and aiding in germination of seeds, with their urine and manure providing natural fertilizer for the recovery period ahead.
Glueck said the valley is showing a chronology of regrowth, with grasses up to six inches tall to be found in areas grazed in previous weeks. The goal is to improve soil conditions, restore native grasslands, sequester more carbon, boost biodiversity and provide for more fire resiliency. Makous said none of the areas the ranch grazed last year burned in the fire.
“We grazed right around our house, which was really nice,” she said with a laugh.
Where debris has covered fields the ranch also has employed a technique called bale grazing, setting bales on the bare ground. It benefits from the cows’ hoofs moving over it, helping seeds of native vegetation germinate, and what hay is left over from the feeding boosts the organic matter.
The ranch also is bringing in goats in to graze in burn areas and slow the regrowth of fire-adapted species like oak brush so other species also can rebound more quickly.
GRAZING LEASE CONSIDERATIONSLee thinks it could be as many as five years before the ranch gets access again to BLM grazing leases.
Said BLM spokesman Eric Coulter, “Right now all we’ve talked about is really the two years (for Pine Gulch grazing allotments). We’ll always re-evaluate based on the monitoring throughout that time.”
The agency also is looking to make some special accommodations to allow grazing sooner on unburned areas within an allotment and rest only the burned areas, using means such as fencing to control where livestock move.
As it turned out the majority of the fire area experienced what Coulter called a low-to-moderate, “good fire” that is a natural part of the ecosystem. Vegetation root structure wasn’t damaged in those areas, aiding in regrowth. The bigger concern is that minority of fire area where impacts were more severe and the soil was left in a hydrophobic condition, less able to absorb runoff and more prone to debris flows.
The BLM undertook an aerial reseeding project on some 22,000 acres, using firefighting planes converted to drop seeds rather than retardant.
“They were actually the same contractors fighting the fire who got the contract to reseed,” Coulter said.
The project focused on a lot of flatter lands where the seeds were more likely to stay rather than wash away. Coulter said some native seeds take a few years to establish but the annual plants involved in the project have done well.
‘LUCKY TO HAVE A HOME’Not all of the landowners impacted by the fire and flood are involved in ranching. Ken and Terri Barker have lived on about 40 acres the Roan Creek area for more than 20 years. The fire burned nearby hills and the Barkers had to evacuate for a few days.
“Firefighters were able to protect our home, so we’re lucky to have a home,” Ken Barker said.
But the home is near a gulch, and this year’s rains ended up flooding its basement of the home and causing a lot of erosion around the Barkers’ property. Barker said they’re working with NRCS and Garfield County to do work such as directing future flows away from the home.
Like Latham, though, Barker has a different view from his home than before the fire.
“We lost a lot of greenery around here,” he said.
COURT COMPLICATIONS
Back at High Lonesome Ranch, yet another complication for its operations these days that is exacerbated by the fire and subsequent flooding has centered on its ongoing legal battle with Garfield County over two roads going through the ranch.
A district court judge ruled last year that based on historic use, Garfield County Road 200, or North Dry Park Road, is a public road beyond a gate the ranch had kept locked, as is Middle Dry Park Road, reached later beyond that gate. The ranch is appealing, and meanwhile has sought unsuccessfully to keep the road closed pending an appeal.
The appeals court briefly let the ranch close access to the roads recently after the ranch accused the county of causing damage to its property during roadwork, unnecessarily widening the road and pushing dirt into wetlands. But the court lifted that emergency closure order after the county responded in a court filing about the ranch’s concerns.
Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams has said the work was undertaken through a watershed protection program mostly funded by the NRCS, with some funding also coming from the county, to benefit landowners impacted by the fire at no cost to them. She said High Lonesome Ranch is complaining about free work from the NRCS and the county, after signing an agreement that allowed the county to do work that went off the roads.
During the recent ranch tour, Frederick Yarger, the attorney handling the appeal for the ranch, took issue with that assertion, noting the role the ranch reservoirs and work done with NRCS played in keeping debris flows out of Roan Creek.
“The truth of the matter is the ranch agreed to sacrifice its land to protect the watershed and they were happy to do it because the watershed is important and the ranch can help,” he said. “But this notion that the county is coming up and helping the ranch is a grave distortion of what is really going on up here.”
The ranch says the county’s roadwork went miles beyond where any NRCS projects stopped. The ranch’s preference is to keep roads narrow but maintained, as it had done. Instead, Yarger said, the county widened them. More recently, the ranch has been concerned about a lack of county maintenance that the ranch says has made the roads hard to travel due to the recent wet conditions and flooding.
That has left the roads difficult for the ranch to use, and Lee said it now faces the prospect of having to build new private roads for its operations when its goal has been to remove roads and “rewild” more of the ranch.
Yarger said he expects oral arguments before the court in the appeal case could take place in January if the court decides to allow oral arguments. Both the ranch and county have asked it to do so.