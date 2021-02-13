The first flight of Allegiant Air’s new year-round service to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, took off Friday evening from Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said this is the culmination of a lot of work in the community to get a year-round direct flight into the Los Angeles region.
“We are thrilled,” Padalecki said. “Year-round service to the L.A. Basin has been a goal for this community for a long time. So it’s really exciting to watch it happen, and in a pandemic where a lot of things get canceled. It’s extra exciting to not just be announced, but to see the planes fly and folks get on.”
There is already high demand for flights between Los Angeles and Grand Junction, Padalecki said, and Allegiant stepped in to provide that service twice a week all year.
“We see more people travel between Grand Junction and the L.A. Basin than any other market,” Padalecki said. “So this is already a strong market. That’s why we worked on this route and the airlines started to respond to those market demands.”
Brian Guzman and Melodee Vergin were both passengers on the inaugural flight and said they were heading to California to see family. Guzman said he had not seen family there in a long time and was excited to find the flight, which cost just $103 for the round-trip ticket.
“I’m excited,” Guzman said. “I was really looking forward to this flight because I haven’t seen my family due to COVID. I really wanted to get out there to see them. So I looked online.”
Vergin said she has been waiting for this service to Orange County for years. She said they have flown into John Wayne before and that she prefers it to LAX, because it is less stressful. “It’s an inexpensive way to travel to get to the beach,” Vergin said. “It’s nonstop. You don’t have to deal with driving to Denver or Salt Lake and the traffic and the weather.”
John Wayne Airport is in close proximity to both Newport Beach and Disney Land, Padalecki said, making it an attractive destination for Grand Junction travelers. Allegiant Senior Vice President of Revenue Drew Wells said in a statement that travelers from California will also find the route attractive.
“Outdoor enthusiasts from Orange County will have a lot to discover in Grand Junction, including vineyards, biking trails, rivers and lakes and beautiful mountain vistas,” Wells said.
“We’re excited to connect these two cities with affordable, nonstop service.”
In addition to the year-round Allegiant flights, American Airlines announced weekly seasonal flights from Grand Junction to LAX, which will run from June 3 to Aug. 16.
Padalecki said that while much of the airline industry has seen significant decline in service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Junction is adding new service like the Allegiant flights.
“It really demonstrates the confidence the airlines have in the market,” Padalecki said. “The number of flights and the number of destinations are barely down compared to 2019.”