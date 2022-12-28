102022-Robinson Theatre 3-CPT
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

An audience watches the musical “Guys and Dolls” at Robinson Theatre on the Colorado Mesa University campus. In addition to renovating the theater, with its growing list of problems, CMU officials now plan to build a new stand-alone theater across the street from Hotel Maverick on Kennedy Avenue, said Robin Brown, vice president of development and chief executive officer of the CMU Foundation.

John Marshall’s first full year as the president of Colorado Mesa University began with a celebration, a sign of the year of progress to come at the school.

In January, Colorado Mesa University unveiled the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, a 24,000-square-foot structure housing CMU’s programs for physician assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists.