John Marshall’s first full year as the president of Colorado Mesa University began with a celebration, a sign of the year of progress to come at the school.
In January, Colorado Mesa University unveiled the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, a 24,000-square-foot structure housing CMU’s programs for physician assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
The building received its final funding from St. Mary’s Medical Center and Community Hospital after the university had sought to bring to fruition for years. State funding for the project had fallen apart, but St. Mary’s Medical Center granted $3 million to the school for the health sciences center — both the largest single donation that CMU had ever received and the largest single donation the hospital had ever given — and Community Hospital awarded the school another $1 million. The city of Grand Junction also donated $2.5 million to the project.
“Over the years, if you read The Daily Sentinel, you’ve probably picked up on the fact that, once or twice over the decades, St. Mary’s and Community have butted heads on a few things,” Marshall joked. “But I’ve got to tell you: (St. Mary’s CEO) Bryan Johnson and (Community CEO) Chris Thomas linked arms and found ways to cooperate. Our community is better because of it, and CMU is better because of it.”
The St. Mary’s Medical Education Center is located next to the Hotel Maverick, which is used for the university’s hospitality course curriculum and features 12 classrooms and labs, including a cadaver laboratory and group study areas.
Soon to also be located near the Hotel Maverick is a new, state-of-the-art performance theater. The university in October solidified its plan to build a standalone theater across the street from the Hotel Maverick, with construction set to begin in March.
Earlier in the year, Colorado Mesa announced plans to replace the Robinson Theatre that’s more than 50 years old and has a growing list of problems, including obsolete sound and lighting systems to code issues and an orchestra pit that floods. Demolition of Robinson Theatre and part of the Moss Performing Arts Center was initially planned for late October or early November with the renovations completed by autumn 2024.
Robin Brown, CMU’s vice president of development and CEO of the CMU Foundation, said that the time frame for the new theater hasn’t changed, nor has the project’s estimated price tag of $50-55 million.
Learn for less
In May, the CMU Board of Trustees approved the Learn for Less Affordability Initiative, lowering the tuition cost for Western Colorado Community College’s career, technical and vocational programs by 40%, down from $321.45 per credit hour to $197.
This initiative was designed to benefit CMU students because, in addition to paying less for career, technical and vocational programs offered by WCCC, they can earn certificates for trades related to their degrees. For instance, a student waiting to enroll in CMU’s nursing program can become a certified emergency medical technician or certified nursing assistant in the meantime.
“Reducing costs by 40% around the very kinds of credentialed programs that we need for our economy to grow and provide great opportunities is a huge step forward, first and foremost for the students who will benefit, people who might have otherwise been out of reach on cost who can now balance it in their lives or are attracted to study a profession that will earn them a good living,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a press conference held at WCCC at the time.
STUDENTS GET INVOLVEDIn January, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with Mesa County Valley School District 51, introduced the Lighthouse Project, a youth diversion program designed to combat truancy in local schools.
After receiving a phone call from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, Marshall decided to get CMU involved by bringing university students into the equation. Once a District 51 student enters one of the county’s youth diversion programs, they’re referred to the Lighthouse Project and make their way to Colorado Mesa’s campus, where they’re mentored by CMU students.
“For CMU, it’s two-fold: 1. Obviously, it’s good for our community to see students be effectively brought back from some bad choices and mentored into making better choices; 2. For our students, there’s this whole other opportunity, and that is that of being a near-peer mentor,” Marshall said.
“When you think about all the various academic programs CMU offers, whether that’s counseling psychology or social work or whether that’s in exercise science and education and so forth, there’s all these opportunities where we have college students who can benefit from mentoring youngsters that really need it.”
Another notable example of student involvement at the university in 2022 was the CMU Business Closet, which was unveiled in September as a student-led resource in which students can get business clothes for interviews, internships and presentations for free.
The CMU Business Closet was made possible by community donations totaling $10,000.
Outside of the Davis School of Business on Sept. 1, Marshall, students, faculty, members of the Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita and Western Colorado Latino chambers, and representatives of local companies gathered for a shoelace-cutting ceremony commemorating the CMU Business Closet’s opening.