There is an effort nationwide now, and in the Colorado Legislature this year, to adopt a system called “ranked-choice voting” in local elections.
Grand Junction adopted that system more than 110 years ago, when its first city charter was approved in September 1909.
The Daily Sentinel, with Walter Walker as editor, was ambivalent about the new system prior to the September vote. But two months later, when the first candidates were elected under the charter, and a Socialist won the mayor’s spot, the newspaper declared the new voting system was the “Offspring of (a) Bone Head.”
The man who drafted the charter –– the one the Sentinel called a bonehead –– was local attorney James W. Bucklin. He included the ranked-choice voting system, which he called preferential voting, as part of the charter.
Bucklin later became Grand Junction’s city attorney, and in 1911 he penned an article for a national publication in which he said preferential voting, “is a plan to restore majority elections and true representative government.”
He also claimed the preferential voting system originated here. It was “first formulated in the Grand Junction charter,” he wrote.
Preferential voting, or ranked-choice voting, allows each voter to choose his or her No. 1 choice for a particular office, followed by a No. 2 choice and a No. 3 choice (usually no more than three).
If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the numbers of second-choice votes each candidate received are added to the total.
If no one has a majority of votes after that, the third-choice votes are added to the count. Then, the candidate with the most total votes –– first, second and third choice –– wins.
There are a number of variations on how this might be accomplished, and the bill now in the Colorado Legislature leaves the details to cities and towns. That bill, HB-1071, has passed out of two committees and was awaiting action in the House Appropriations Committee as of April 1.
Currently, Telluride and Basalt use ranked-choice voting, and several other Colorado cities are considering it.
Nationwide, Maine was the first state to adopt ranked-choice voting for state and presidential primary elections, Alaska approved a statewide ballot measure for the system in 2020, and New York City will begin using ranked-choice voting this year for primary and special elections, according to the website Ballotpedia.
When Grand Junction adopted ranked-choice or preferential voting with its 1909 city charter, political machines affiliated with political parties ran many municipalities. But there was a nationwide effort to curb their powers.
Bucklin, writing for “The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science” in November, 1911, made it clear that was the intent of the 1909 Grand Junction City Charter.
“Political machines are only able to control by minority government. Minority government is bad government,” Bucklin wrote. “If then we are to establish good government, we must enact some electoral system that will destroy political machines, and prevent the election of officials by minorities.”
He added, “Every effort was made by its authors to make our charter democratic, the most democratic in America.”
It wasn’t just ranked-choice voting that made the 1909 city charter different. It also established new rules for how franchises were to be granted to break what Bucklin described as a racket operated by special interests.
Additionally, the new city charter outlawed the numerous saloons in the city to reduce crime. In fact, according to reports in the Sentinel, the anti- saloon faction, also called the church faction, was the driving force behind the charter.
Liquor would remain largely prohibited within the Grand Junction city limits for the next 24 years, until Prohibition was repealed nationwide in 1933.
In addition to the changes mentioned, the 1909 charter established a system of five elected city commissioners, each overseeing a different aspect of municipal operations.
The Commissioner of Public Affairs also served as the mayor, but he was not the “boss” of the other commissioners, Bucklin wrote.
In addition, there was a Commissioner of Water and Sewers; Commissioner of Finance and Supplies; Commissioner of Highways; and a Commissioner of Health and Civic Beauty.
That cumbersome system was overturned in 1921, when the City Charter was amended to establish the city manager form of government now used by the city. At the same election, ranked-choice voting was eliminated.
Still, the original charter and its goals were intriguing for the time, said current City Attorney John Shaver.
“One of the things I was struck by in (reading Bucklin’s article) is the vision,” Shaver said. “It’s a vision that looks to the future, not just the present … It’s government by and for the people.”
Shaver also noted that Grand Junction is one of four communities named in the Colorado Constitution in 1913 as the founding fathers of home rule. The others are Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
Prior to the September 1909 election that approved the charter, the Sentinel’s main concerns were whether three city commissioners would be more efficient than five, and whether the new charter would affect the city’s ability to bond.
But after the November 1909 election in which the mayor and others were elected, the Sentinel objected to the fact that the charter allowed a candidate who wasn’t the voters’ first choice, or even second choice, to become mayor.
There were five candidates for mayor in November 1909, including William H. Bannister, who founded the Bannister Furniture store that operated for 102 years in Grand Junction.
Bannister “led all other candidates for first choice in the number of votes received,” the Sentinel noted.
He also led when second-choice votes were added, but he still didn’t have a majority of total votes cast.
Therefore, “it was necessary, according to the new system of voting, to add the third-choice votes to secure the election of a candidate,” the Sentinel said.
The victorious candidate was Socialist Thomas H. Todd, and that surprised nearly everyone, according to the Sentinel. “It’s a sure bet that the ‘father of the charter’ (Bucklin) never anticipated (nor did the church contingent) that Thomas Todd would be elected mayor.”
Bucklin offered a considerably different view two years later, when he wrote his article for the political science magazine:
“For mayor, Mr. Bannister received a plurality of first choice votes, although (he was) an anti-charter candidate, and under the old method of plurality election, would have been elected mayor, although three other candidates received more (total) votes than he,” Bucklin wrote.
“Under the old plan he would thus have beaten the majority, defeated the will of the electors, and would have represented not the majority, but only a reactionary minority,” Bucklin added. “The superiority of the Grand Junction system of preferential voting was thus absolutely and clearly demonstrated.”
Despite the Sentinel’s objections, Todd was installed as mayor. He survived a recall election and served until 1914. I’ll have more about him in a future column.
Sources: “The Grand Junction of City Government and Its Results,” by James W. Bucklin, “The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science,” November, 1911, through www.jstor.org; 1909 editions of The Daily Sentinel through www.newspapers.com; interview with John Shaver; www.ballotpedia.org.
Bob Silbernagel’s email is bobsilbernagel@gmail.com.