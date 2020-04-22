The first batch of grants from Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID Relief Fund have gone out to hundreds of community groups, more than two dozen of which are in the six-county area.
That fund, part of Polis’s HelpColoradoNow.org established to help coordinate relief efforts beyond the state’s official emergency management response, solicits donations that are awarded through United Way and selected by a special statewide panel that reviews applications.
The governor said that, as of last Friday, the effort had raised about $12.2 million in individual donations, including from such large groups as a $1 million donation from Pinnacol Assurance, which provides worker’s compensation insurance to state businesses, and a $2 million match challenge from Colorado Health Foundation.
The first grant awards totaled less than half that amount, $4.8 million.
“As that money comes in, it will go out,” Polis said. “We don’t sit on anything, we get it out the door. There’s no overhead. It’s Mile High United Way and a number of others who are partnering together to really make a big difference.”
The grants go to help front-line and health care workers who are impacted by school or child care closures who have nowhere to place their children while on the job, workers displaced by business closures, workers without paid sick leave, older people whose income was impacted by the pandemic, the homeless, people with disabilities, immigrant and refuge communities, tribal governments and victims of domestic violence or child abuse.
The governor said that in that first batch of awards, which included such Mesa County groups as the Grand Valley Fire Protection District and the Clifton Christian Church, there were 206 organizations statewide that won a grant. The 14 local organizations on that list were awarded a total of nearly $350,000.
Those grants went to organizations in all but two Colorado counties.
“We still need applicants from Rio Blanco and Custer to step up and apply because we want to get that help out to all 64 counties,” Polis said.
During his periodic statewide briefings on the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s response to it, Polis routinely mentions the grant program to solicit for donations, including from Coloradans who received a check from the federal government because of the pandemic.
“Somebody wrote me online that said, ‘You know what? I’m lucky enough to still have my job. I don’t need the $1,200 that the government sent me. How can I help?’” Polis said. “I said, ‘Thank you. HelpColoradoNow.org. It’ll go to those who need it the most right now.’”
The local groups that received money and for what include:
n Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, spring break food, $25,000.
n Clifton Christian Church Food and Clothing, staple COVID food bag, $24,750.
n Grand Valley Fire Protection District, first responder safety, $22,961.
n Mesa Developmental Services (STRIVE), COVID-19 personal protection gear for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, $25,000.
n Moffat County School District, emergency feeding program, $25,000.
n Montrose Memorial Hospital, COVID-19 response, $25,000.
n Olathe Community Clinics, COVID-19 response, $25,000.
n Region 10 League for Economic Assistance, COVID-19 response, $25,000.
n St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, meal delivery for older adults, $25,000.
n Telluride Foundation, Good Neighbor Fund, $25,000.
n Alpine Legal Services Inc., legal aid from Parachute to Aspen, $25,000.
n Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley, emergency relief, $25,000.
n Little Mavericks Learning Center, operating funds, $25,000.
n Mountain Family Health Centers in Rifle, operating support, $25,000.
To contribute money to the fund, donate needed supplies, give blood, are a first responder who needs child care, want to volunteer to help in other ways or are an agency that needs volunteers, go to helpcoloradonow.org.