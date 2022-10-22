Areas of Western Colorado are under a winter storm watch as the first real snowfall of the year in the high country is expected for Sunday.
Areas above 9,000 feet are expected to see 5-10 inches of snow, according to NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Dan Cuevas.
According to OpenSnow.com, Powderhorn is expected to receive six inches of snow during the storm, four inches Sunday and two Monday. Telluride is expected to get more than a foot, with 10 inches expected Sunday and three inches Monday.
That storm will likely bring travel impacts, especially since it’s the first one of the season.
“There will be impacts and people should prepare for winter weather,” Cuevas said.
Cuevas said there could be road closures, wind and cold, so anyone traveling this weekend should plan ahead and watch the conditions.
The storm is expected to bring moisture, cold air and windy conditions to the Grand Junction area, although today’s temperatures are expected to be unseasonably mild, with a high of 69. A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. tonight.
In the Grand Valley, showers should start Saturday evening and last through Sunday, Cuevas said. There probably won’t be much warming throughout Sunday, with a high around 51.
After this storm, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have relatively mild weather, Cuevas said, but another band of moisture is forecasted to move down from the northwest on Wednesday and Thursday.