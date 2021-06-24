While it’s nowhere near to what a final map would look like, the first preliminary plan released by the state’s independent panel on redrawing congressional district lines would take Pueblo County out of the 3rd Congressional District, but replace it with Summit County and part of Boulder County.
But despite including those heavily Democratic areas of the state in the right-leaning 3rd, the map also includes some new areas of the state not in the current district, including such GOP-heavy counties as Teller, Park and Fremont.
As a result, the district that already leans Republican by about 6 percentage points could lean even further toward GOP candidates by nearly double that margin.
Still, the nonpartisan staff that drew this first map emphasized that this is only the beginning of a long process that invariably will see major changes.
“This should be viewed very much as a very preliminary plan just to give the public a map to start to look at so that they can identify communities of interest in particular that they believe should be contained in a district,” said Jeremiah Berry, managing attorney for the two commissions.
“The commissioners can draw their own maps and can review a map that has been submitted to us from some other third party,” Berry added. “There’s nothing that requires the commission to adopt one of the staff plans or adopt an amended staff plan. They can choose a map that was drawn by someone completely away from staff or by a commissioner themself. There could be hundreds of maps that our commission is asked to review.”
The second panel that is eyeing legislative lines is expected to release its first proposed maps soon.
Berry said voters also should remember that this and subsequent preliminary maps are based on preliminary Census data. Final population data down to the precinct level aren’t expected to be released to the states until mid- to late September.
That data could greatly alter any maps considered up to that time, Berry said.
An analysis of the districts by those who put it together, the nonpartisan Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the Colorado Legislature, attempts to make them as competitive as possible, but that’s the final criteria for drawing district lines.
More important criteria include such things as communities of interest, population size and elements of the federal Voter Rights Act, which guard against disenfranchising minority voters.
Under Amendments Y and Z that created the two independent redistricting commissions to redraw legislative and congressional district lines, competitiveness was added as a final consideration.
Berry said getting the districts to be as politically competitive as possible isn’t an easy task. He added that a large number of comments the commission has received so far from voters have asked for a district on the western end of the state, and one on the eastern side.
As a result, the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses most of the Eastern Plains, would pick up Pueblo County and all of the counties in the San Luis Valley. Like Western Slope counties, those southern Colorado counties have deep ties.
The map also would make major changes to all other congressional districts, including adding an eighth one. The Democratic-leaning 1st, which encompassed Denver, and the GOP-leaning 5th, which is El Paso County, would be more compact but essentially the same.
As such, and including the new 8th Congressional District that would stretch from the northern Denver suburbs to western Weld County, this proposed map would favor four Democratic candidates and four Republican ones.
Currently, the state’s congressional delegation has four Democrats and three Republicans.
The commission now will take this proposed map on the road to talk to voters in a series of meetings across the state. That panel plans to hold public hearings in Grand Junction and Montrose on July 30. No time or actual location have yet been determined.
After that, the commission will meet to iron out a final map, which is to be done by the end of the year.