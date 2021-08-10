The first round of campaign finance reports are out for the six candidates running for the School District 51 Board of Education.
Some have raised thousands while others have reported nothing, according to data filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
The six candidates are running for three open spots on the school board.
Angela Lema, owner of The Salon Professional Academy, and David Combs, a representative with Aspen National Collections, are running to replace Dr. Amy Davis on the District E seat.
Andrea Haitz, a Realtor, and Austin DeWitt, a District 51 custodian, are challenging attorney Trish Mahre for her District C seat. And District D has Will Jones, the director of Grand Valley Youth Football, running against Nick Allan, who works for the Colorado Western Alliance to replace term-limited Tom Parrish.
Combs and DeWitt declared zero contributions and expenditures in the first round of reports.
DeWitt does report having $250 in funds on hand.
Lema reported the most contributions among the candidates with $7,415 — of which $5,000 came from herself. A Wheat Ridge resident donated $250, the largest outside donation she received. A Moab resident donated $100.
Haitz reported $3,195 with five donors are fellow real estate professionals. One from Fruita donated $250, while two others — one local and one from Plano, Texas — donated $200. Lori McInnis, the wife of Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis, donated $100 to Haitz’s campaign.
Lema reported $2,541 in campaign expenditures and Haitz $2,742. Both campaigns employed the help of Cutter Consulting LLC, a digital consulting firm in Colorado Springs that has worked with a number of campaigns in Colorado. Lema’s campaign paid $1,540 for Cutter Consulting’s services while Haitz’s paid $1,527.
Jack Cutter, owner of Cutter Consulting, also emailed The Daily Sentinel on behalf of Jones.
In her effort to be re-elected, Mahre, who is an assistant district attomrey for the 21st Judicial District, reported the second-most contributions with $5,987.32. Mahre’s husband, Chris Mahre, donated $1,298.34 to the campaign. Two Grand Junction residents donated $500, each. Dan Rubinstein, 21st Judicial District Attorney, donated $100.
Like others, Mahre also received donations from outside of Mesa County. A resident of Lakewood, Washington and a resident of Bozeman, Montana donated $104 each, while a resident of Kailua Kona, Hawaii donated $25.
Mahre reported $460.57 in expenditures split between a local sign company and a system that facilitates online donations.
Allan reported $3,740 in monetary contributions and $940.79 in non-monetary contributions.
Attorney Karen Stall donated twice for a total of $2,011, and Abe Herman, a first-term Grand Junction City Council member, donated $100. Allan’s non-monetary contributions were in the forms of yard signs, business cards and postcards/postage.
Allan’s campaign reported $792.59 in expenditures, mostly for digital services such as website building.
Jones reported just $150 in donations. Dusti Reimer, who ran for the District D seat in 2017, donated $50 to his campaign, as well as to Lema and Haitz.
The lone expenditure for Jones was $6.60 to Anedot, an online system that facilitates donations for campaigns. Lema and Haitz also reported Anedot as expenditures.
The next round of campaign finance reports are due on Sept. 7.