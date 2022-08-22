Every new teacher learns to expect the unexpected when it comes to education. But Grand Junction’s first teacher, Nancy “Nannie” Blain, who also served as the community’s first Sunday School teacher, faced problems unlike those encountered in the 21st century.

Her one-room schoolhouse was intentionally flooded by the school board president, causing the roof to collapse. Classes had to be moved that summer of 1882, first to a private home, then to a local club’s building.