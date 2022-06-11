Friday was Grand Junction’s first 100-degree day of 2022, with the high of 100 tying a record set in 1981 for June 10 in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
That’s slightly early for the first 100-degree day, NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Kris Sanders said. The earliest 100-degree day Grand Junction has had was May 29, 2000.
Friday was the latest in a string of four 90-plus days this week, and the high temperatures are expected to last over the weekend, Sanders said.
“It kind of came on strong there,” Sanders said.
Today’s high could get as hot as 102 degrees, according to the NWS, the previous high of 101 was set in 1918.
Sunday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 99 degrees. The record for June 12 is 100, also set in 1918.
“I’m actually shocked we haven’t beat it,” Sanders said.
A heat advisory is in effect for today and Sunday, with a Red Flag warning for extreme fire weather based on heat, dryness and wind is in effect Sunday.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the heat advisory stated. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
The heat advisory also warned people to schedule strenuous activities for morning or evening if possible.
According to an Environmental Protection Agency report on climate change in Colorado from August 2016, heat waves are becoming more common throughout the western United States, and most of Colorado has warmed one or two degrees in the last century because of increases in greenhouse gases, including increases caused by humans.
The cooldown is expected to come Tuesday, with a high around 80, Sanders said.