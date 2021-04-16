The first education session on wolf reintroduction will happen this month and the public is invited to attend.
On April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., two experts from Montana and Idaho will present to the public and members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission an online educational session as part of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction efforts.
There will be three sessions in total, starting with this month’s and continuing with one in May and June, though the final dates for one of those sessions have not been set.
The April session will go over wolf management and wolf-prey interactions. It is intended to provide the public and Commissioners with a common understanding of what it means to have wolves on the landscape and how experts from other states have approached wolf management, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
Diane Boyd, who is retired from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and Jon Horne, with Idaho Fish and Game, will share real-world experiences to help the Colorado public understand what having wolves as one of the wildlife species CPW manages will mean.
Pre-registration is required for those who wish to participate in the educational session live. After registering, participants will be sent an email with a link to access the session.
Participants can submit questions for the presenters through the chat during the question-and-answer portion of the session. All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.
The next two presentations will cover wolf reintroduction and conflict management.
For more information visit its website at cpw.state.co.us.