Whether you’re a lifelong angler, or you’ve never picked up a rod and reel in your life, fishing can be a great way to spend time with your family and get outside to enjoy nature.
What better way to spend a morning, or a whole day, than hanging out by a lake or river with a picnic and your kids, enjoying the chance for quiet and conversation?
It can also be great for children who are learning some life skills like patience, and the rewards thereof.
Additionally, fishing is a fantastic way to teach kids about the fish, their habitat, their interaction with other plants and animals in the ecosystem, their life cycle, and so much more. The opportunities for outdoor education are endless.
As far as new outdoor activities go, fishing also has a fairly low barrier to entry. If you’re just starting out, you can get a basic fishing rod and reel for about $20; an adult fishing license for about $46 per year for the first one, and $36 for the second; kids under 16 generally don’t need a fishing license, except under special circumstances (e.g. if they’re planning to use more than one rod at a time, in which case they would need a second-rod stamp).
That means that your family could get started with fishing for less than $70, which will set you up for almost unlimited days spent by the lake or river.
Go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website (cpw.state.co.us) for a list of locations that sell fishing licenses, or for instructions on how to get your fishing license through the myColorado mobile app.
As you plan your entry to the world of the angler, think about safety considerations in advance. Of course, the most immediate danger for children is the water itself — make sure your kids are always supervised around the water, and consider having them wear lifejackets even if you aren’t fishing from a boat.
Sun exposure is also a concern, so cover up, use lots of sunscreen, and make sure everyone is staying well-hydrated throughout the day.
Another thing to think about are the fishing hooks — they’re great for catching fish, but they can also catch an unsuspecting bit of skin, or worse, if you’re not careful.
A handy device called a Hide-a-Hook Bobber™ covers up the hook while casting, and it may be a wise investment to prevent any injuries.
A sidearm cast is better and safer than an overhead cast for beginners, so if you are going to teach your children to do their own casting, you may want to teach the sidearm technique (there are plenty of YouTube videos available for you to learn, if you’re not sure how).
You might also just do the casting yourself, and leave the bobber-watching and fish-reeling up to your kids instead. As long as they have a job, they’ll be happy spending time with you outdoors.
As you get ready for your fishing trip, make sure you pack not only the fishing gear you’ll need, but also sunscreen, sunglasses and hats, plenty of water, snacks or a full picnic lunch, bug repellent (especially if you’re headed up to Grand Mesa), and a first-aid kit.
Be prepared for any adverse weather conditions as well, and pack a rain jacket if you’ll be any distance from your vehicle, and warm clothing for the shoulder seasons.
Now the obvious question is, where should you go to find the fish? This is a subject that’s best left to the experts — call or stop in at your local fishing store, and they’ll be more than happy to offer some suggestions well-suited to your kid’s age(s), the kind of fishing you want to do, the time of year, the time of day you plan to fish, and how far you want to drive.
The folks at the fishing store have probably been doing it for years and will know your local area the best, and they’ll be excited to help a new generation of anglers get started in the sport. They’ll also be helpful in setting you up with your new fishing gear.
Fishing is an activity that can involve the smallest toddler up through grandma and grandpa, and it’s a great excuse to get everyone outside, enjoying time spent by the water, having a picnic, and getting the whole family chatting.
It’s no wonder fishing is one of the most popular activities in the country, and it’s never too late for you and your family to get started. Grab your rod and reel, pack your lunch, and head to the water. It’s guaranteed to be a fun day for the whole family.
n
Friends of Youth and Nature (FOYAN) is a nonprofit organization that promotes opportunities for youth and families to go outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature. For outdoor safety tips, trail game ideas, hiking trails, and other ways to get young people involved in the outdoors, visit the FOYAN website at www.friendsofyouthandnature.org