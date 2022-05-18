Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeing a drop in sales of fishing licenses and daily park passes after the big increases after the start of the pandemic as people rushed to the outdoors.
The agency has sold about 669,000 vehicle daily passes for parks through the first three-quarters of its fiscal year, which runs from July through June of each year. That’s down from about 811,000 for the same period one year ago, which has resulted in a revenue decrease of about $1.2 million. Camping numbers also have shown a decrease, and the number of boating registrations has fallen to about 38,000 for the first three-quarters of the fiscal year from more than 50,000 for the comparable period a year earlier.
Resident and non-resident fishing license sales so far in the 2021-22 fiscal year total about 533,000, down from about 631,000 for the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year. By contrast, big-game license sale volumes have seen a mix of increases and decreases depending on the category.
Justin Rutter, Parks and Wildlife’s assistant director of financial services, told the agency’s commission recently that cold, windy, uncomfortable weather may have had people not thinking about getting out in the outdoors, and things could pick up during this quarter.
Also, fishing license sale volumes actually are comparable to pre-pandemic sales during the first nine months of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years, when about 529,000 and 543,000 licenses were sold, respectively. Boat registrations, however, are down considerably even from those in fiscal year 2019-20.
Commissioner Taishya Adams speculated that supply chain issues and increasing gas and maintenance prices might be reflected in the boating numbers, and that the trends Parks and Wildlife is seeing more generally reflect people going back to work and school. And Commissioner Dallas May said it’s possible that drought and low water levels that impact fishing areas might help explain some of the downturn in fishing license sales.
The agency also may simply be returning to more normal times after the lockdowns, layoffs and economic downturn early on in the pandemic that drove people to get outside and do things like fishing and camping.
“It’s weird. At CPW, we thrive when others are struggling,” Rutter told the commission.
On such occasions, people look to staycations and need to get outdoors, he indicated.
“The pandemic has been a tragedy but it’s been very beneficial to our revenues. ... When everybody is scrambling trying to figure out how to survive, people just flock to us,” he said.
Parks and Wildlife has seen this happen during other economic slowdowns, such as around 2008.
“Every economic downturn has been an increase in revenue for us, which is wild to plan for,” he said.
Even with revenue drops in some categories and increased expenses, Parks and Wildlife has been able to add $11 million to its fund balance so far this fiscal year, according to Rutter. One reason for this has been the return of oil and gas severance tax support for park operations as oil and gas prices have recovered, after parks got no such support in the previous fiscal year.
Numbers at Colorado National Monument also have shown some easing after the pandemic surge. Visits so far this year, at 138,240 through April, are down 3% from the same period a year ago, after having reached nearly 500,000 for all of last year, which was up from 435,625 in 2020. The National Park Service has surmised that factors such as rising gas prices might be contributing to the slowdown in visitation.
Bureau of Land Management spokesman Eric Coulter said local BLM lands already were seeing growing recreational use before the pandemic. That use only spiked after the pandemic’s arrival, after which it has kind of plateaued, Coulter said. But the agency thinks the growth trend will resume.
“We do expect to see more people using public lands and being out and recreating,” he said.
The agency has been responding in ways such as working to increase the capacity at camping areas like Rabbit Valley in western Mesa County. There, increasing demand led to people damaging resources by creating their own sites when other sites were full.
“It is really a balancing between overdeveloping and keeping some places still very wild, in a way,” he said of the agency’s efforts to manage the growing visitation and use it is seeing.