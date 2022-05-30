Whether it is a house engulfed in flames, an active shooter scenario or a vehicle crash in the mountains, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs (emergency medical technicians) and police officers are almost always among the first to arrive at some of the most chaotic situations.
The high volume of stress — both physical and mental — make these types of jobs all the more demanding and they require a certain level of physical and mental fitness if the job is to be done well, and for the sake of the individual themselves.
In Grand Junction, the Fire Department closely monitors the health of its firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.
To be hired by the Fire Department, individuals must pass a nationally standardized fitness test known as the Candidate Physical Abilities Test (CPAT).
This abilities test is somewhat different than other fitness tests, because it is less about running a mile in a certain time or lifting a certain weight. Rather, it revolves more around skill sets and functional movement.
Once employed as a firefighter in Grand Junction, whatever the role may be, that person undergoes annual physical testing.
According to Ellis Thompson-Ellis, community outreach specialist for the Fire Department, many of these annual physical tests are more about preventative health care than anything else: cancer screening, cardiac well-being and routine doctor checkups to assess body fat, cholesterol levels and overall fitness conditions.
Every local fire station has exercise equipment provided by the department’s Health and Wellness Committee.
With that, each station also has its own workout routine — some firefighters work out individually, whereas other crews take a “really collaborative approach,” in which the whole team conducts exercise regimens as a unit.
“Having facilities at the fingertips of our crews helps build cardiac health. Most of our crews try and get a workout in during every shift, so long as calls allow them to do so. Sometimes it’s a five-minute workout interrupted by a call, but they make it a point to try and get them in,” Thompson-Ellis said.
Cardiac health is a major issue for firefighters, as the job demands a significant amount of cardiovascular fitness.
While actively fighting a fire, firefighters work in 20-minute intervals. After that time, it is mandatory that the individual takes time to rest, allowing someone else to tend the burn.
During that rest period, the firefighters are supposed to have their heart rate, breathing and blood pressure monitored.
If any of those are above a certain level, Thompson-Ellis says that the individual is not allowed to return to fighting the fire to avoid overexertion and potential cardiac complications.
Additionally, more of an emphasis has been made to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals, ranging from breathing apparatus usage to multiple sets of bunker gear to be replaced when in contact with potentially dangerous toxins.
Thompson-Ellis says that in this line of work, physical health is just one component of what makes a successful first responder.
“The fire service has changed over the years. The main emphasis used to be on physical fitness, but now we’re looking at mental health these days as well.
“Being a first responder is stressful, both mentally and physically, and so we’ve got programs in place to make sure your body and your mind are in good health for the job we do,” she said.
Thompson-Ellis says there are no two factors that take the lives of first responders more than their cardiac and mental health.
Cardiac arrest from toxin exposure and suicide are some of the biggest killers of firefighters and first responders statewide and nationwide.
In an effort to address the mental health aspect, the Fire Department started a peer support team, the goal being “to train firefighters to listen to other firefighters to find mental health issues that may need licensed professionals, including some who specialize in first responders and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)”.
Thompson-Ellis says the results have been promising, as firefighters have been largely receptive to the idea.
“Our crew are able to have much more open discussions about mental health; about finances, relationships and things that are stressful in any person’s life, but may interact a bit differently in the life of a first responder. It’s much more of an open conversation now. Hopefully, people feel less stigmatized for reaching out to those professionals when they need it,” she said.
In the case of the Grand Junction Police Department, mental health also is becoming as big a concern as the physical health of police officers.
Cops are among the most affected workers in the U.S. with regard to mental health.
The Police Department takes the mental health of employees and officers “extremely seriously” and it “remains at the forefront of our priorities,” said Callie Berkson, public information coordinator at the department.
The Police Department has a Wellness Committee, much like the city’s Fire Department, which is made up of “sworn and civilian police department employees, who meet to discuss and plan events and activities for our department,” Berkson said.
Activities range from bringing in guest speakers to talk about post-traumatic stress and the toll it takes on an officer’s life, as well as providing educational resources and wellness activities that employees can participate in during their free time.
The Police Department also has a peer support team, as does the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Physical fitness still remains a factor for police officers.
A physical ability test is given during the application process, but after being hired, “officers are expected to be able to perform their duties in the field as necessary, but we do not have any physical fitness requirements that officers need to meet during the course of a year,” at the Police Department, Berkson said.
More and more, departments seem to be putting programs into place to promote the entire well-being of first responders, be they police officers, firefighters, EMTs or paramedics.
“I think we have a lot of folks with mental health issues that may be afraid to ask for help or don’t know how to ask for help, and seeing the benefits it has had in our department, to say that it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay to need help. We’ve got the suicide prevention hotline that’s available to anybody in the state of Colorado. Knowing that when you need help, it’s OK to reach out and get it,” Thompson-Ellis.