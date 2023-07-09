This Grand Junction building on the Riverside Parkway, which has been everything from a sugar beet building to a uranium mill to a warehouse, will soon be the site of five apartment buildings. The red brick building will be kept when the apartments are built.
Grand Junction’s Sugar Beet Building served as the home to Colorado Sugar Manufacturing Company for nearly 30 years beginning in 1899, before beet operations were transferred to Delta. Afterward the building was transformed into a Uranium Mill in the 1960s and eventually a warehouse, as it sits now, seen on July 7, 2023.
Grand Junction’s Sugar Beet Building served as the home to Colorado Sugar Manufacturing Company for nearly 30 years beginning in 1899, before beet operations were transferred to Delta. Afterward the building was transformed into a Uranium Mill in the 1960s and eventually a warehouse, as it sits now, seen on July 7, 2023.
This Grand Junction building on the Riverside Parkway, which has been everything from a sugar beet building to a uranium mill to a warehouse, will soon be the site of five apartment buildings. The red brick building will be kept when the apartments are built.
Grand Junction’s Sugar Beet Building served as the home to Colorado Sugar Manufacturing Company for nearly 30 years beginning in 1899, before beet operations were transferred to Delta. Afterward the building was transformed into a Uranium Mill in the 1960s and eventually a warehouse, as it sits now, seen on July 7, 2023.
Grand Junction’s Sugar Beet Building served as the home to Colorado Sugar Manufacturing Company for nearly 30 years beginning in 1899, before beet operations were transferred to Delta. Afterward the building was transformed into a Uranium Mill in the 1960s and eventually a warehouse, as it sits now, seen on July 7, 2023.
The city of Grand Junction has given approval for the development of five apartment buildings with a total of 164 units along Riverside Parkway on the property of the old sugar beet factory across from Las Colonias Park.
The development will consist of four 36-unit apartment buildings and one 20-unit building. This is the latest development from Aspen developer Shannon Sweeney, who also constructed the Struthers Residences, also along Riverside Parkway.