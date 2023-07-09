The city of Grand Junction has given approval for the development of five apartment buildings with a total of 164 units along Riverside Parkway on the property of the old sugar beet factory across from Las Colonias Park.

The development will consist of four 36-unit apartment buildings and one 20-unit building. This is the latest development from Aspen developer Shannon Sweeney, who also constructed the Struthers Residences, also along Riverside Parkway.

