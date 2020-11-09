In a letter distributed to School District “families and staff,” School District 51 announced that five schools are now on the outbreak list with Mesa County Pubic Health.
The letter, which was forwarded to the Sentinel and other media outlets late Monday afternoon, listed the schools as East Middle School; Fruita Monument High School; Grand Junction High School; Independence Academy and Orchard Avenue Elementary are on the outbreak list.
Friday night's football game between Fruita Monument and Grand Junction has been cancelled.
The schools will be listed on the MCPH website as active outbreaks because four or more cases were identified at the five locations within a two-week period.
“This may raise concerns and questions about the need to go remote on a larger scale,” the letter said. “Schools are considered an essential service in Colorado, which allows districts the ability to work closely with their local health departments to examine each situation on an individual basis and respond appropriately.”
The letter went on to say that there is no set number or percentage of cases that will automatically move the school district to move to remote learning.
“More positive cases in our community mean more of our staff and students are becoming ill, and their close contacts are being quarantined as a precaution,” the letter said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as “four or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group during a 14-day period.”
On Nov. 5, the Sentinel reported that East Middle School and Independence Academy Charter School shifted to remote learning on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 respectively.
R-5 High School temporarily closed on Sept. 24 after a positive case was confirmed.
The D51 letter also informed family and staff that they believe contact tracing is working.
“Through contact tracing, we are able to determine that a majority of those staff and students who caught COVID-19 were exposed to the virus outside of a school setting.
“Steps such as tracking symptoms, quarantining staff and students, thorough cleaning and disinfecting, and occasionally transitioning to remote learning temporarily are measures to keep those cases out of schools so we can continue with in-person learning,” the letter said.
D51, through the letter, confirmed its commitment to in-person learning.
“We believe that in-person learning provides many benefits to students that cannot be replicated remotely: things like access to meals or social and emotional support. Though staff and students have tested positive, very few of those cases have occurred within a school setting, so our transmissions within schools are low.”
Lastly, the letter urged families and staff to remain diligent in trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.