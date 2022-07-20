Five people were indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.
Efrain Velez, Anna Munday, Vanessa Vasquez, Karlie Locke and Kimberly Selan, all inmates at the Mesa County Jail, are accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of “A.L.” around May 21.
Alizon Lopez, 28, was found unresponsive in her cell May 21 and was determined to be deceased. The Mesa County Coroner found Lopez’s death was caused by fentanyl intoxication.
A grand jury indictment means the case was presented to a grand jury, which voted that there is sufficient information to charge the defendants with crimes.
The indictment contains three charges. In the first, Velez, Vasquez and Munday are accused of distributing fentanyl from an unknown date to May 8. Jail records show all three were booked into the Mesa County Jail on that date on drug charges.
The second count alleges Vasquez, Munday, Locke and Selan conspired to distribute fentanyl from about May 8 to May 21. The third count alleges all five distributed fentanyl from about May 8 to May 21.
Arrest warrants for all five defendants were issued Friday following the indictment.
Now that the grand jury has voted to indict, the defendants will have an initial hearing and enter a plea.