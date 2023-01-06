A 24-year-old man was arrested after he eluded police officers in his burning truck early Thursday morning.
Dawson Fitch, 24, faces a litany of charges after failing to stop his truck, which was on fire while he was driving in the area of North Avenue and 12th Street, according to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
According to the arrest affidavit, police first became alerted to the situation around 2 a.m. Thursday, when Grand Junction Police Department officers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a truck on fire driving near North Avenue.
Officers stopped the truck, which was facing eastbound in the westbound lanes on North Avenue, at gunpoint, according to the affidavit. The rear of the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
The driver of the truck then sped off westbound in the eastbound lanes, police said. The truck stopped and started multiple times, with officers at times following the truck using the smoke plume it was emitting.
At one point police fired a less-lethal round into Fitch’s front passenger window, the affidavit states.
Police said Fitch eventually crashed into a fence in the area of 10th Street and Teller Avenue, where officers then arrested Fitch.
During the attempt to arrest Fitch, police said, he tried to punch one officer. Police found his wallet in the center console of the truck, as well as a black handgun.
A witness told police Fitch had been drinking at Wrigley Field lounge most of the night, according to the affidavit, and seemed like he was in a bad mood and “wanted to start trouble.” That witness told police he saw Fitch speed off in his truck.
Another witness told police the truck Fitch was driving kicked up mud and grass on vehicles parked near Timbers Motel on North Avenue while the driver was spinning around in circles.
The Grand Junction Fire Department extinguished the blaze, along with a few fires that started along the roadway, police said.
Fitch faces charges that include vehicular eluding, assault on a police officer/firefighter, DUI, prohibited use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Fitch was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility where he was booked in on all charges. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.