This article originally appeared in the Friday, April 9, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel
Stacie Oulton
Prosecution to argue Genrich angry at women
Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of James Genrich will hear that he planted pipe bombs in Grand Junction because he was angry at women over his inabiity to get a girlfriend.
The prosecution won the last critical battle before opening arguments today when Judge Nick Massaro ruled Thursday that Genrich’s statements about women would be admissible.
That information is critical to the case because it shows motive, said District Attorney Steve ErrkenBrack.
Genrich’s attorneys argued that the statements should not be allowed because they were irrelevant, an argument that they used successfully to have information about much of Genrich’s troubled past suppressed.
Genrich’s written statements that will be allowed include, as quoted by ErkenBrack: “Valentine’s Day is coming, and I still don’t have a sweetheart...If I can’t be happy, I might as well kill one.”
At another time Genrich said, “If I can’t find a woman, I will have to kill some stranger tonight,” and, “If I end up killing some stuck-up bitch, I can’t help it.”
Massaro also ruled as admissible a statement made to investigators about possible future crime.
Genrich told a federal agent, “I’m not the bomber. I should be a rapist,” ErkenBrack said.
Genrich’s lead attorney, Roberta Nieslanik, declined to comment on the impact those statements had on Genrich’s defense on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Marie Delores Gonzales, 12, and Henry Ruble, 43, both of whom died in separate pipe bombings in Grand Junction in 1991.
“It’s the reason he built the pipe bombs, and the jury should know that,” ErkenBrack told Massaro. “What this motion to suppress does is ask for all evidence of motive to be eliminated.”
Colorado rules of evidence allow some acts of prior misconduct to be suppressed, but Massaro said the rules govern actions, not statements.
Discussion about motive played an important part in the questioning of potential jurors in the past four days.
After Nieslanik used 12 of her 13 available challenges for eliminating jurors, a jury of nine women and six men - three will be alternatives - were empaneled Thursday.