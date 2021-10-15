The following editorial appeared in the Sunday, January 10, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel. It is the next installment in the long-running saga of the Grand Junction pipe bomber.
Genrich fate up to jurors and a very able defender
One of the unwritten but seemingly irrefutable axioms about public defenders is that the more aggravating they are the better defense lawyers they are.
Mesa County Public Defender Roberta Nieslanik is as aggravating as a bad case of poison ivy. Over the past several months, Nieslanik has variously accused the district attorney’s office of official misconduct, federal agents of a gross abuse of their investigative authority, the local media - largely this newspaper and radio stations KEKB and KQIL - of prejudicing public opinion against her most prominent client.
Nieslanik is no Caspar Milquetoast. It’s also why she’s about as capable a public defender as you can find in the state of Colorado.
Nieslanik is heading up the defense team for what doubtless is the biggest case of her legal career, the trial of accused pipe-bomber James Genrich, which should get under way early this week.
Last week, I watched Nieslanik perform her very capable shtick during the early jury selection process in Judge Nick Massaro’s courtroom. I knew that The Daily Sentinel’s coverage of the Genrich case - both past and future - would be part of Nieslanik’s voire dire of the jury pool. (Voire dire is legal beagle lingo for examining prospective jurors for their ability to pass dispassionate judgment upon a fellow citizen accused of a crime.)
Unlike cities like Washington, D.C., New York and Boulder, Grand Junction isn’t often mentioned as a community presumptively congenial toward criminal defendants. That’s why Nieslanik wants Genrich’s trial moved to another city, preferably outside the wild and wooly Western Slope.
In seeking to render the entire jury pool unacceptable, thus forcing Massaro to grant her motion for a change of venue, Nieslanik advised potential jurors of a recent Daily Sentinel practice in major criminal trials of running a story reporting on the eventual jury make-up. The stories offer a very brief thumbnail sketch of each juror from details provided during the voire dire process, the functional equivalent of name, rank and serial number and little more.
We think the jury story is worth doing for a couple of reasons. The first, and least important, is the fact that the identity of each juror is available to any person with the time and inclination to sit through the entire jury selection process. If there is an historic role for the press that’s indisputable it is to serve as a surrogate for the public in matters that are open to the public in matters that are open to the public like the entire course of a criminal trial, jury selection included.
However, far more important is our belief that such reporting builds public confidence in the criminal justice system. That might be a quaint illusion on our part. But somehow it’s tough for us to be convinced that reporting on whoo makes up a jury of one’s peers - bricklayers, secretaries, data processors, retirees, you name it - does anything but build public confidence in our court system.
I wanted to hear firsthand how potential jurors responded to Nieslanik’s questions about how they would feel if they were identified as a juror in the case. During the proceedings I witnessed, the most common response from each prospective juror was that he or she couldn’t care less. One prospective juror, a woman struggling with her willingness to serve on the Genrich jury while at the same time not wanting to miss a scheduled early February surgery, said she wasn’t keen on the idea but added that such a story wouldn’t compromise her ability to make an objective judgment based on the evidence presented at the trial.
Heaven knows that serving on the James Genrich jury will be tough for everyone, whether a juror is facing eventual surgery or not.
From Nieslanik, jurors will hear a passionate defense that her client is an innocent victim of the pressure law enforcement authorities felt to arrest someone, anyone, for the 1991 pipe bombings that struck cold fear into the hearts of thousands of Grand Valley residents.
From District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack - who has attached such importance to this case that he has chosen to prosecute it himself and give up attending the recent funeral of his father-in-law - jurors will hear an impassioned argument that Genrich is a deadly misanthrope who is singularly responsible for the pipe-bomb deaths of two innocent people and the terrorization of an entire community.
Att the heart of the prosecution’s case will be expert testimony similar to that which led to the conviction of Kenneth Botham in a sensational Grand Junction murder case in the mid-1970s.
Experts will attempt to prove that wire cutters found in Genrich’s possession were the same wire cutters used to build the bombs. And Nieslanik is certain to offer her own experts who will testify that the “fingerprints” left by the wire cutters are inconclusive.
It will be up to the jurors to decide which set of experts is most persuasive. I don’t envy them.