111420-Snow-making 2-CPT

The Flat Top Flyer lift at Powderhorn Mountain Resort Saturday morning on the Grand Mesa.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The Flat Top Flyer quad lift at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is back open after being closed Sunday morning because of a computer issue.

Ryan Robinson, Powderhorn marketing and sales director, said Monday that the lift opened about noon Sunday because the lift maintenance staff and Leitner-Poma had to work through a computer fault.

“It was a delayed opening, and we hate to see that,” Robinson said.

Outside of Sunday morning when the lift was closed, the Flat Top Flyer had no issues over the weekend, he said.

The West End and Easy Rider lifts stayed open while the Flat Top Flyer was closed and have been operating fine, Robinson said.

“Chairlifts occasionally have issues that have to be worked through,” Robinson said. “That’s why we have an outstanding lift (maintenance) staff.”

Outside of the quad not being available Sunday morning, Powderhorn’s season has been pretty good lately, Robinson said.

The resort received about 20 inches of snow in the most recent storm, and has had 3½ feet in the past two weeks. The mountain is 100% open.

“The last few weeks have been good to us,” Robinson said.