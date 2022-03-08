Flat Top Flyer back open after computer issue By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Mar 8, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print The Flat Top Flyer lift at Powderhorn Mountain Resort Saturday morning on the Grand Mesa. Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print The Flat Top Flyer quad lift at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is back open after being closed Sunday morning because of a computer issue.Ryan Robinson, Powderhorn marketing and sales director, said Monday that the lift opened about noon Sunday because the lift maintenance staff and Leitner-Poma had to work through a computer fault.“It was a delayed opening, and we hate to see that,” Robinson said.Outside of Sunday morning when the lift was closed, the Flat Top Flyer had no issues over the weekend, he said.The West End and Easy Rider lifts stayed open while the Flat Top Flyer was closed and have been operating fine, Robinson said.“Chairlifts occasionally have issues that have to be worked through,” Robinson said. “That’s why we have an outstanding lift (maintenance) staff.”Outside of the quad not being available Sunday morning, Powderhorn’s season has been pretty good lately, Robinson said.The resort received about 20 inches of snow in the most recent storm, and has had 3½ feet in the past two weeks. The mountain is 100% open.“The last few weeks have been good to us,” Robinson said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Flyer Ryan Robinson Advertising Issue Lift Morning West End Quad Architecture Building Industry Meteorology Powderhorn Mountain Resort Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 19° 37° Mon Monday 37°/19° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:56 AM Sunset: 06:13:24 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 28° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/28° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:25 AM Sunset: 06:14:27 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 65% 25° 45° Wed Wednesday 45°/25° Afternoon rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 06:34:53 AM Sunset: 06:15:29 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 10% 13° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/13° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:33:22 AM Sunset: 06:16:31 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNE @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 20° 39° Fri Friday 39°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:49 AM Sunset: 06:17:33 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 27° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:16 AM Sunset: 06:18:34 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 31° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/31° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:28:43 AM Sunset: 07:19:35 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business