The Grand Junction Regional Airport held a virtual joint agency meeting with Mesa County commissioners and Grand Junction officials Thursday to discuss the next few months of local air travel.
While some of the airport’s pre-COVID-19 numbers were discussed, with promising growth shown in several areas before the pandemic, the conversation shifted to Grand Junction’s flight to Denver, which currently stops in Montrose.
“I’m getting a lot of questions about the Montrose flight,” Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki admitted that the 2-hour, 15-minute flight (up from less than an hour) and others like it are not ideal for the customers and travelers, but as she explained, the Grand Junction Airport was not the only one that has had to adjust to such a change.
“We are seeing similar things in other communities,” she said. “The CARES Act requires (airlines) to serve communities even if there is no demand.”
Grand Junction flights aren’t the only ones to see added stops as a result of decreased flights and strain on airlines. Travel between Montrose and Dallas can now include stops in both Aspen and Eagle.
The 29-mile segment between the two mountain towns, in fact, is the shortest commercial flight in the country right now, as reported earlier this week by the Colorado Sun.
“When looking at flights out of other western Colorado airports, you will see unusual direct flights that once operated as nonstop flights,” Grand Junction Regional Airport spokesman Joe Burtard said. “Airlines are being creative in how they are managing their aircraft and pilots while operating within the CARES Act requirements.”
The decision to add stops was made from a “cost-effective” approach by the airlines as service through smaller airports like Montrose and Grand Junction is required through the CARES Act.
But, with so little passenger traffic, hitting multiple airports at once makes more sense economically.
For Grand Junction, officials only expect that extra hurdle for about another month.
“We’ve worked closely with United and that flight will only go through June 25, at which point we will have the (nonstop) flight back,” Padalecki said at the meeting. “It’s remarkable how low Denver fares are because they are seeing such little demand.”
In fact, the airport’s fares have continued to decrease in the past few years.
AIRPORT FARES
“Over the past three years, average fares have gone down and we think that’s helped with retention,” Padalecki said.
One of the airport’s goals is to increase use from locals who might otherwise drive to Denver.
“We have been the most reasonable regional airport and we’ve had less leakage to other airports,” she said.
Fares with the Grand Junction Airport were shown to be higher than Denver International Airport’s but less than other smaller regional airports.
According to the airport’s numbers, only 38% of Grand Junction residents in the area were using the Grand Junction Airport in 2018 compared to 42% last year.
“Now we have more (local) people using our airport than Denver’s,” she said.
Padalecki attributed this in part to the airport’s fares being down.
The average domestic fare declined 5.5% last year compared to the previous year with an average fare of $216.
“I think we are going to see fewer people wanting to go to a larger airport if they have access to a smaller airport with good connectivity,” she said. “This was a big improvement and more than we hoped for.”
Still, the airport predicts it will take three years to recover to 2019 levels.
FLIGHTS RETURNING
The airport is projected to receive about 15% of the passengers this May as it did for May 2019.
“Last year was a record-breaking year for us with the direct flight to Chicago,” Padalecki said.
The direct flight to Chicago is canceled for 2020 but airport officials are hopeful it can be restarted in 2021.
“I truly hope we’ve seen the worst when it comes to the schedule. We are seeing more passengers returning to airports, our rates are exceeding the national average. We are seeing airlines adding capacity back,” she said.
The flight to Dallas has been doing well, with more flights to be added by American Airlines, according to Padalecki.
“The Dallas flight in particular has been very full,” she said. “It takes longer to go to Denver right now than it does to Dallas.”