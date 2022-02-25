The Florida man handed a 352-year sentence in a Mesa County court for his involvement in the 2016 shooting and robbery attempt in Molina had some of his convictions overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Still, Charles Faison, who attempted to steal marijuana and money, isn’t expected to see any actual reduction in the number of years he’ll spend in prison.
“On appeal, he contends that the evidence was insufficient to support his attempted first-degree murder conviction, two of his convictions are multiplicitous and must be vacated, and his sentences are grossly disproportionate to the offenses of conviction,” Judge Elizabeth Harris wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Anthony Navarro and Rebecca Freyre.
“We agree that two of Faison’s convictions and sentences must be vacated, but we otherwise reject his contentions,” Harris added. “Faison contends, the people concede, and we agree that separate convictions and sentences on two conspiracy counts and on two burglary counts violate his rights under the Double Jeopardy Clause.”
Harris writes that two of his convictions, one for robbery and one of two burglary charges, must be vacated because they are based on the same underlying crimes.
As a result, the court vacated a 32-year robbery conviction and a 64-year burglary charge, but because they were ordered by District Judge Lance Timbreza to run concurrent with his more serious convictions, they don’t reduce his overall sentence. Faison, 49, was convicted on 12 charges, including for being a habitual criminal for four prior felony convictions in North Carolina.
His three 96-year sentences for attempted murder of Shaun Moody, Stephen Hufman and James Fritz where were ordered to run consecutively, meaning he received 288 years in prison on those convictions alone. He also was convicted on burglary charges, and given 64 years, also to be consecutive, leaving him with a sentence of more than 300 years. All other convictions were concurrent.
It all began when Faison and his adult son, Traevaun Faison, drove from Florida to a Molina property in an attempt to steal marijuana and money from its owner, Fritz. They immediately encountered Fritz, Moody and Hufman, all three of whom were shot but survived.
“The trial court found that (Charles) Faison, deliberately and with the intent to kill, shot Moody in the back and then hit him in the face and head with a shovel, stopping only when Moody told him he was ‘dead’ or ‘dying,’” Harris wrote in the opinion.
Moody ended up driving off in the Faisons’ rental car, leaving the pair on foot.
Traevaun Faison, 29, ended up pleading guilty for his role in the robbery, receiving a 15-year sentence. He is being held in the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden, and is eligible for parole in April.
A third defendant, Jacob Hoard, received a three-year sentence for helping the Faisons locate the property, and now is on parole.
Charles Faison is serving in the Limon Correctional Facility.