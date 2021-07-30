Interstate 70 is expected to remain closed through the weekend after major debris flows Thursday night that left more than 100 motorists in up to 35 vehicles stranded overnight in Glenwood Canyon.
Twenty-nine members of the public were sheltered in the Interstate 70 Hanging Lake Tunnel complex in the canyon after a storm struck the area before a closure in the canyon could be implemented and the highway was struck by debris flows. The highway had just reopened after a previous storm threat had passed.
Other motorists were stuck elsewhere in the canyon due to the flows. Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Friday afternoon that all of the 108 people that it had accounted for as having been trapped in the canyon had been evacuated or moved to a safe location at the Bair Ranch I-70 exit in the canyon.
”We are extremely confident that we have accounted for everyone and every vehicle,” Mike Goolsby, CDOT Region 3 director, said in an online news conference mid-afternoon on Friday.
He said the up to 70 or 75 people who had been moved, along with their vehicles, to Bair Ranch had begun evacuating from that area by mid-afternoon Friday and it was hoped that they all would be out of the canyon within an hour. CDOT had worked to clear a way for them to drive east out of the canyon. CDOT worked with the Colorado State Patrol to supply the stranded motorists with food and water while they were at the Bair Ranch exit.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that sheriff and Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel and a Roaring Fork Transportation Agency bus went into the canyon early Friday morning to evacuate the motorists who were sheltered in the tunnel complex. The rescuers followed CDOT crews that cleared paths through two debris flow areas to reach the stranded motorists.
The bus took people to Glenwood Springs, and several impacted motorists also drove their own vehicles out of the canyon, following the bus. A temporary shelter for impacted motorists was being staffed by the Red Cross at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
No one was injured Thursday when the debris flows caught motorists in the canyon, though two vehicles were caught in the flows, and a commercial vehicle was packed with mud.
The individuals in the two passenger vehicles “were fortunate they walked away from it. Their cars are not in very good shape but they are,” Goolsby said.
The highway through the canyon has been experiencing numerous debris flows this summer as a result of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, which left many canyon slopes stripped of vegetation. CDOT has been trying to proactively close the highway ahead of possible storms, and in fact had done so on Thursday before reopening it after a flash flood watch and flash flood warning expired and weather radar showed no local storm activity.
”And then another (storm) cell came in a little bit unexpectedly. That’s what created the issues,” Garfield sheriff spokesman Walt Stowe said.
That storm caused what CDOT says were about 10 mudslides throughout the canyon that forced the highway to be closed again Thursday evening. Goolsby said some entailed mostly water and smaller debris, but others were up to 10 or 12 feet deep, with mud, trees and bigger rocks in the debris.
The need to clean up debris and the fact that continued heavy rain was in the forecast led the agency to advise that an extended closure of the highway was expected. Goolsby said CDOT will shoot for opening the highway by Monday if not sooner, but if the weather doesn’t cooperate and brings down more material on the highway the closure could last longer.
CDOT’s recommended alternate route during closures in the canyon incorporates Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9. It hasn’t been recommending a southern route that includes U.S. Highway 50 this summer because of a major highway project there that is going on between Montrose and Gunnison. However, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said during Friday’s news conference that Highway 50 will be kept open through the remainder of the current I-70 closure so it is available as a detour route.
CDOT also was coordinating with highway officials in neighboring states regarding messaging to help encourage interstate travelers to use Interstate 80 rather than I-70.
CDOT also temporarily evacuated its operations center in Hanging Lake Tunnel on Thursday and had operations personnel working in the complex shelter in place. The operations center was back on line later that evening.
Goolsby said the National Weather Service gave as much warning as possible about the new storm Thursday. CDOT said a new flash flood warning went into effect in the canyon area at around 9 p.m. on Thursday after storm cells quickly built up in the area, and mudslide and debris reached I-70 within a few minutes.
“Unfortunately ... sometimes the warning comes about the same time as the water does and that unfortunately is what happened” Thursday, Goolsby said.
“... We’re trying to keep that fine line and keep things as safe as possible and still operate the interstate. Unfortunately we didn’t have a lot of time (Thursday) night and it impacted us very quickly.”
Goolsby said some motorists caught in the canyon turned around and started driving the wrong way on the roadway, an action he warns could cause an accident. Others got out of their vehicles; Goolsby said his advice to anyone caught in such a situation is to stay in their vehicles.
Goolsby said someone got in a CDOT loader and started driving down the interstate to try to work on clearing the road, but that person’s “valiant effort” was scuttled because the piece of equipment was awaiting repair and ran out of hydraulic fluid. The operator turned it off and it wasn’t damaged, he said.
CDOT has been bringing in maintenance crews and equipment from other parts of the state to help local ones deal with the high number of recent debris flows and closures in Glenwood Canyon.
“This has been going on for six weeks now and it does take its toll on everyone,” John Lorme, CDOT’s director of maintenance and operations, said in Friday’s news conference.
CDOT says the only costs it has been incurring from the closures have been maintenance-related, pertaining to labor, equipment and travel expenses.
Unfortunately, the agency also has been dealing with debris flows in other parts of Colorado, some where wildfires once burned, and others in places just historically prone to mudslides and debris flows. On Thursday night alone, Colorado Highway 133, which runs south of Carbondale, had 20 different debris flows.
Said Lew, “We ask the public to be aware of these threats and to plan ahead before you travel, especially during this active monsoon season.”