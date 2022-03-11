Get your green ready, St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away, and the celebrating will start sooner than that.

Grand Junction isn’t necessarily a hot spot for all things Irish, but there will be parties, green beer, bagpipe bands and corned beef and cabbage.

One of the more popular spots for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day locally is The Goat and Clover Tavern, 336 Main St., Unit 104.

It will get things started with a Guinness toast at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and the Rocky Mountain Scots will be there with bagpipes and drums to make sure it’s loud and memorable.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, green beer will sold until it’s gone. There will be drink specials and corned beef and cabbage on the menu.

The Rocky Mountain Scots will play Thursday at 1 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. and will play on and off as the big bash continues into the evening.

“We expect it to be big,” said Spencer Faupel, The Goat and Clover’s manager. St. Patrick’s Day “is by far our biggest day of the year.”

Here are details about some local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and where local bagpipe and drum bands can be found during the coming days.