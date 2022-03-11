Follow the bagpipes: St. Patrick's Day celebrations are coming up By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 2 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION Facebook Twitter Email Print Get your green ready, St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away, and the celebrating will start sooner than that.Grand Junction isn’t necessarily a hot spot for all things Irish, but there will be parties, green beer, bagpipe bands and corned beef and cabbage.One of the more popular spots for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day locally is The Goat and Clover Tavern, 336 Main St., Unit 104.It will get things started with a Guinness toast at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and the Rocky Mountain Scots will be there with bagpipes and drums to make sure it’s loud and memorable.On St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, green beer will sold until it’s gone. There will be drink specials and corned beef and cabbage on the menu.The Rocky Mountain Scots will play Thursday at 1 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. and will play on and off as the big bash continues into the evening.“We expect it to be big,” said Spencer Faupel, The Goat and Clover’s manager. St. Patrick’s Day “is by far our biggest day of the year.”Here are details about some local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and where local bagpipe and drum bands can be found during the coming days. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef Food Enology Gastronomy Cabbage Scots Rocky Mountain Clover Tavern Irish Celebration Musical Instruments Bagpipe Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 21° 39° Fri Friday 39°/21° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:54 AM Sunset: 06:17:37 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 29° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/29° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:21 AM Sunset: 06:18:39 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 9% 29° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:28:48 AM Sunset: 07:19:40 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 30° 51° Mon Monday 51°/30° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 07:20:41 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 38° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/38° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:40 AM Sunset: 07:21:41 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 33° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/33° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:05 AM Sunset: 07:22:42 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 6% 29° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/29° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:22:31 AM Sunset: 07:23:42 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business