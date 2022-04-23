The construction of the Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center just received a financial boost.
The Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope announced Friday that it’s received a $1 million donation toward the facility’s construction from the Gary D. Magness Family Foundation.
“I’ve been proud to support Food Bank of the Rockies for nearly three decades,” Magness said in a Food Bank of the Rockies statement. “It’s been an honor to invest and play a part in the construction of the Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center to positively impact food insecurity in this region. I know that this distribution center will have positive ripple effects for the community, and I’m excited for the work that will be accomplished with this gift.”
Construction on the Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center began in January. The 50,400-square-foot warehouse, the result of a $10.8 million capital campaign, will be located at 698 Long Acre Drive in Grand Junction.
It will replace the current 28,600-square-foot facility in Palisade.
The larger, more modernized space will allow Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope to distribute more nutritious food, receive and deliver more fresh produce and better serve its 145-plus regional partners.
Director Sue Ellen Rodwick told The Daily Sentinel that the distribution center is anticipated to be completed, open and operational in early autumn.
“(The $1 million donation) is a tremendous help to our capital campaign, and we’re still looking for public support,” Rodwick said.