Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope (FBRWS) has teamed up with WeeCycle to create the Western Slope's first diaper bank.
WeeCycle is a nonprofit organization that was started to collect and supply diapers to families in need. There is currently no public assistance program that helps families facing diaper shortages, and while programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) seek to help families, they do not subsidize diapers.
This partnership aims to change this lack of support by making diapers available to community members at mobile pantry food distributions.
“We are the largest diaper bank in the state of Colorado, and as of last month, we have given out 3.4 million diapers since January 1 of this year,” said WeeCycle Program Director Jana Clark in FBRWS' press release. “Daycare centers and childcare providers do not allow children to attend without diapers. We’re helping families not just with basic sanitary needs for children, but this gives families the support to keep working.”
According to the press release, one in three American families report having diaper needs and families that struggle with diaper needs can miss up to four days of work per month.
The release also said that the demand for diapers and wipes on the Western Slope is high. FBRWS has tried to meet these needs by purchasing diapers through grant funding locally, with the most requests coming from the Roaring Fork Valley.
“This is a higher dollar item that, due to inflation, has become an even greater burden for families across the Western Slope. We can now offer relief with not only food but also diapers and wipes for the children of the families we serve,” said Western Slope Distribution Center Director Sue Ellen Rodwick.
Diapers and baby wipes will be distributed at all FBRWS mobile pantries for free, starting with today's mobile pantry at Clifton Christian Church beginning at 9 a.m.