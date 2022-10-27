Over 450 families gathered at a Clifton church Saturday as a part of a distribution of free food, diapers and pet supplies.
Hosted by Food Bank of the Rockies, the food and diaper drive at Clifton Christian Church is a monthly occurrence.
Usually held at the end of each month, the drive targets those in need and partners with the Colorado Pet Pantry, which provides free pet supplies, and free diapers from WeeCycle.
“Through our partners we’re able to get people other important items besides just food,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, the Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope director.
Disrupted supply chains, inflation and a rising cost of living has fueled the problem of financial instability, not just in Mesa County, but across the state.
According to a census conducted by the state of Colorado in 2020, 19,425 of the roughly 155,703 Mesa County residents live below the poverty line, a figure that officials think has risen since the pandemic.
A growing need for food, diapers and other miscellaneous items has developed, the Food Bank of the Rockies said.
“Before the pandemic, we were getting somewhere between 100-150 families coming to our distribution center at the end of the month for food and diapers,” Rodwick said. “Lately we’ve been averaging upwards of 400 families. There’s a major need now more than ever.”
One of the women in line at Saturday’s food and diaper drive was Nayeli Casanova, a single mother of three.
Casanova said that she comes to the distribution center each month to restock on items she can’t afford, specifically diapers.
“I’m the only source of income for my family, so all my money goes straight to rent, bills and food,” Casanova said. “I’ve got a three-month-old who needs diapers, and diapers are crazy expensive right now. It’d be real tough to get diapers without this.”
Disposable diaper prices have risen 20% over the past year, according to data from analytics firm NielsenIQ that CBS News reported.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data that showed an 11.4% increase in food prices from August 2021 to August 2022.
With rising prices of food, fuel, housing and other miscellaneous facets of life, the food bank encourages those in need to take advantage of their program and for those in a position to volunteer or donate to do so.
“I’ve been where a lot of people are now. I was a single mom, too,” Rodwick said. “The best thing anyone can do is go online and sign up to volunteer and donate. That’s really the best way to support what we’re doing and allow us to continue to do it.”
Rodwick said that a donation of one dollar to Food Bank of the Rockies amounts to about three meals. The program’s purchasing power and amount of donations is what allows for this.
Food Bank of the Rockies has several mobile pantries throughout Mesa County that can be located online for those in urgent need.
“I’m thankful that there’s someone sort of looking out for the rest of us,” Casanova said. “But it doesn’t change the fact that life is hard right now.”
