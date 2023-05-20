121322 Food Bank 4.jpg
SENTINEL file photo

Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope, said that with the end of emergency food benefits from the federal government, she anticipates and has already seen a rise in need.

 Scott Crabtree (file photo)

At the start of March, emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments that were activated in the early days of COVID-19 were rolled back, bringing to an end a program aimed at temporarily providing additional support for those facing food insecurity during the pandemic.

The Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has already seen a sharp increase in demand since the elimination of these benefits. The organization was moving an average of less than 800,000 pounds of food through its Etkin Family Distribution Center per month at the end of 2022. In March, that number increased to more than a million pounds, and in April, roughly 956,000 pounds of food were distributed to partners and mobile pantries.

