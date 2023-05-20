Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope, said that with the end of emergency food benefits from the federal government, she anticipates and has already seen a rise in need.
At the start of March, emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments that were activated in the early days of COVID-19 were rolled back, bringing to an end a program aimed at temporarily providing additional support for those facing food insecurity during the pandemic.
The Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has already seen a sharp increase in demand since the elimination of these benefits. The organization was moving an average of less than 800,000 pounds of food through its Etkin Family Distribution Center per month at the end of 2022. In March, that number increased to more than a million pounds, and in April, roughly 956,000 pounds of food were distributed to partners and mobile pantries.
“With the end of the emergency SNAP allotments, which were a reduction of an average of $90 per person in households that received SNAP benefits, we were anticipating a lot more people coming to our hunger relief partners and to our mobile pantries, and we certainly have seen that,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick.
“I talked to one partner in Montrose earlier this week and they’ve seen a 40% increase in people coming through their doors. When we started our Orchard Mesa mobile pantry, the first month was March and, in April, for about 70% of the people who were coming there, it was their first time seeking food assistance. People are certainly feeling the stretch with the ending of SNAP allotments and continuing inflation.”
The food bank recently expanded its distribution territory to include Ouray and San Miquel counties, bringing its total of counties serves to 13. However, last year, according to Rodwick, half the food the bank distributed went to Mesa County, and half of that — a quarter of the food distributed in total — went to people in Grand Junction.
Rodwick said this shows that the biggest concentration of need on the Western Slope is right in the food bank’s backyard. She also said having the new distribution center, which opened last year, has been invaluable in the Food Bank of the Rockies’ ability to adequately meet this increased demand.
“Overall, we’re distributing 23% more food than we were before COVID. That’s a big increase,” Rodwick said. “If we were still in our old facility, we could figure it out and make it work, but it’d be a continued strain in a one-dock facility located right next to a neighborhood in Palisade. It’s much easier now to simply even get on the roads to deliver across the Western Slope.”
Rodwick noted that the food bank is seeking more food donations and volunteers to meet the Western Slope’s needs and that more information about both opportunities can be found at foodbankrockies.org/ws.