Gas and food prices have skyrocketed, which has put a financial strain on many. Inflation has increased a lot of people’s need for help, particularly with regard to feeding themselves.
These heightened prices are also posing a considerable challenge to the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center (FBRWS), which provides food for those in need of it.
Based out of Palisade, the center distributes food to 12 different counties across the Western Slope. They work with 145 partners, ranging from soup kitchens to homeless shelters with their objective to provide nutritious and fresh food to struggling communities.
Right now, the Food Bank of the Rockies is spending close to $1 million dollars each month on food in order to meet local need. That figure is nearly triple that of what was spent in 2019.
Price surges have driven beef up by 27%, vegetable oil by 54%, canned fruit by 30% while freight costs for food transportation have soared upwards of 60% than where they were a year ago.
“We’re having to spend more money on the food we’re providing,” says Sue Ellen Rodwick, Director of the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope. “We rely on donations from manufacturers and community members, but are seeing fewer large donations from manufacturers.”
The reach of inflation has also affected the amount of communal donations that Food Bank of the Rockies has been getting.
As a result, they’ve had to try to fundraise more while increasing their outreach. Rodwick says that “we have to be calculated with funds, working to stretch our dollars as best we can”.
Despite these financial challenges, Rodwick says they aren’t scaling back operations whatsoever.
“We aren’t cutting back at all. The need is there, so instead of scaling back, we’re pushing harder. So quite the opposite: when the need increases, we step up and make sure we’re getting donations to fill the need,” she said.
Rodwick encourages people to go to their website foodbankrockies.org to make financial or food donations. A donation of one dollar, Rodwick told us, is enough to finance four meals.
To those unable to support FBRWS financially, volunteers are always needed.
“If people do find themselves in a pinch, they can always go to our website to get themselves a meal to eat,” Rodwick said.