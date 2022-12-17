The clothing bank at Catholic Outreach in Grand Junction, 245 S. First St., has not only clothing for adults, but toys and necessities for babies and children. “There’s lots and lots of people that come to the clothing bank and do their Christmas shopping,” said Beverly Lampley, counselor with Catholic Outreach.
The clothing bank at Catholic Outreach in Grand Junction provides items like clothes, toys and dishes for patrons in need. Donations to the clothing bank are sought more than ever during the holiday season.
Nathan Deal
Photos by Nathan Deal/The Daily Sentinel
As a counselor with Catholic Outreach in Grand Junction, Beverly Lampley spends much of her time talking with people who don’t know what they’re going to do to provide for their families and themselves, and this only intensifies during the holiday season.
“This is really a tough time of year for a lot of folks,” said Lampley, who also serves as the nonprofit’s director of development and communications.
To alleviate the tough times for many, Catholic Outreach always ramps up its efforts around Christmas. The organization doesn’t increase its volunteer count during this time of year, but it does offer more programs and capitalize on more of its partnerships.
“The need is greater for food,” Lampley said. “We have more food boxes going out than normal. Food has been a really high commodity since COVID started and it remains so. We have a lot of requests for financial aid, particularly for heating and that sort of thing. We have a really neat clothing bank that has a bunch of toys and things like that. There’s lots and lots of people that come to the clothing bank and do their Christmas shopping.”
In addition to sending out food boxes, Catholic Outreach’s soup kitchen is hosting a Christmas Eve lunch at noon on Dec. 24.
The nonprofit’s partnership with Mesa County Libraries will also result in more than 100 kids receiving Christmas gifts through the annual Giving Tree program. This year, gifts were donated from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5, and on Tuesday, volunteers wrapped the gifts and distributed them to the 100-plus families that were signed up for the program through Catholic Outreach.
“When you start in October and do that, you have a lot of kids who get left out because parents aren’t thinking ahead,” Lampley said. “Some of the parents we see are just trying to get by day-by-day, so we’ll often have families that’ll call and say, ‘Can we get a family to help for Christmas?’ We match those up and get them connected so more kids get gifts for Christmas, which is good because Christmas is about that too.”
More information about volunteering with or donating to Catholic Outreach can be found at catholicoutreach.org.
