A combination of COVID-19, other illnesses and open job positions has left some District 51 schools with almost no help in their lunchrooms.
Last week, these staffing shortages led to five schools in the district — Appleton, Fruitvale, Rocky Mountain and Tope elementary schools and Fruita Middle School — having limited food menus. Students could choose between peanut butter and jelly Uncrustable sandwiches or Lunchables boxes for their entrées, with fruits, vegetables and milk to go along with them.
This was the result of these schools only having one Nutrition Services staff member at each school. District 51 Nutrition Services Director Dan Sharp said that the program employs 125 people, allocating three or four to each school. However, at no point this semester has staffing been up to the usual standards.
“On any given day this year, due to COVID and short staffing not being able to fill all of our positions, we’ve been running anywhere from 10-20 positions short a day,” Sharp said. “We are constantly pulling staff from other schools to help fill in. We’re constantly using my support team here at the main office to go fill in daily. Even then, that hasn’t been enough.”
STUDENT HELP
When shuffling staff members wasn’t effective enough, the District 51 Career Center formed a plan to tackle the problem while also improving the educational efforts of its own students.
Monday was the first day of what the district calls Project Hotshot, in which high school students enrolled in the Career Center’s culinary program can get in some site-based learning and earn work-based learning credits while applying what they’ve learned so far by stepping in to prepare and serve meals at the schools.
Each day this week, one group of students arrives at each school and prepares meals from 8-11 a.m.. Then a different small group comes in from 11-2 p.m. to serve the meals. Transportation is provided by the district.
“We thought, ‘Well, is there some way that we could get our kids into some of these high-need schools that are suffering from a lack of people being able to prep food in the mornings?’ Thank goodness, D51 was like, ‘Yeah!’ ” said Career Center Principal Cam Wyatt. “The Career Center’s all about hands-on learning. We have a saying here: ‘Allow your eyes to see what your hands are doing and your mind is thinking.’ ”
After calling parents, the career center started calling the kids to see if they’d like to go to work for the school district for the remainder of this week and possibly a couple more.
“The kids were like, ‘I love this idea!’ The parents said, ‘We love it!’ ” Wyatt said.
Project Hotshot could extend through the rest of the semester — or even beyond if the need is still there.
After one day, Sharp and Wyatt have heard nothing but positive responses from participating students.
“Day one, I actually went out and met one (student who was working the cafeteria), and they were excited,” Sharp said. “All the news and feedback today from the three schools has been positive. They went out today and helped us serve and they’re doing a great job.”
Wyatt agreed, adding that the hand’s on working is a perfect learning environment.
“This is what they’re learning at the Career Center: how to prepare food and how to serve it,” Wyatt said. “Our head chef, Christina Horn, is leading up the work crews. They have their transportation, they have a nice, safe, clean place to work, and they’re practicing their learned skills. That’s pretty danged good.”
SKILLS FOR STUDENTS
Even though the work is unpaid, the program offers multiple benefits to the students. It gives them class credit, the real-life work experience is always beneficial and it’s a great resume item that they worked for their school district before graduating.
“Not only are they practicing their skills that they’re going to have in an employability situation, but those happen to be the exact same academic skills that they’re being graded on in their classroom setting,” Wyatt said. “Everything from the way they prepare their food, how they present it, how they keep their hygiene, safety, all of that stuff that keeps you employed… . It goes right into their portfolio to help them get a job.
“The kids can now put on their resume, ‘I worked for D51 in a cafeteria, I have my food (handlers) card, I have my ServSafe card, and I’m prepared for to be productive and professional.’ They’ve already tested the waters.”
With the help from Project Hotshot, the five schools were no longer limited in their meal options Monday.
Sharp is hopeful the district won’t face any more instances of Nutrition Services staff shortages leading to underwhelming lunch options for students, but circumstances can shift on a dime.
“It’s short-lived to the degree that we can get these last nine positions that are currently opened filled,” Sharp said. “I think it’s 50/50. It depends on COVID. It really depends on if there’s another resurgence in the pandemic or other colds and flus this winter. We could see that happen again.”
However, as some school districts across the state are shutting down schools because of their own shortages in nutritional services staffing, largely on the Front Range, Sharp is proud that a briefly limited menu was all of the adversity D51 cafeterias have had to face this semester, especially since a creative solution was applied to the problem.
“I think it’s unique that Mesa County has taken the steps that we take, which is to pull and use anyone we can find and volunteers to make sure that we’re still offering hot meals most of the time,” he said.